Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersKaine: Obama called Trump a ‘fascist’ during 2016 campaign Des Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters MORE (I-Vt.) holds a commanding lead over the Democratic field in Iowa just days before the state is set to hold its first-in-the-nation caucuses, according to a new poll.

An Emerson College poll released Sunday evening of registered Democrats and left-leading independents found Sanders in the lead with 30 percent of respondents planning to support him in the caucuses, while former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters George Conway: Witness missing from impeachment trial is Trump MORE (D) followed with 21 percent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial MORE (D-Mass.) has sunk to fourth place in the poll behind Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial Moore defends Sanders’s reputation: ‘We don’t want the fake, and the phony and the fraudulent’ MORE (D-Minn.) at 11 percent and 13 percent, respectively, while former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Candidates weighing using private jets to get to Iowa Biden nabs endorsement from Iowa Democrat in swing district MORE (D) rounded up the top tier in fifth place with 10 percent.

No other candidate registered above 5 percent support in the poll. Sanders’s dominance in the poll comes after a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released earlier in the day showed Biden with a slight lead over Sanders in the state.

The Emerson College poll surveyed 450 Democrats and independents in Iowa via landlines and online polling, and has a margin of error of 4.6 percentage points.