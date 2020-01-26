Famous people like to tell everyone else how to live, and all the things they’re doing wrong – but the limousine liberals don’t actually have to follow the rules they set out for everyone else.

Take Prince Charles. He’s spent decades bleating about climate change, but last week, he flew 16,000 miles on three private jets and a helicopter just to meet up with climate alarmist Greta Thunberg in Davos, Switzerland.

An empty jet was dispatched from Vienna to Wales to pick up the prince, who is first heir to the British throne. That plane dumped 10,000 tons of carbon into the atmosphere on its roughly 1,000-mile flight, The Daily Mail reported. He then flew to Muscat, the capital of Oman, to “pay his respect to the new sultan of Oman.” That 3,800-mile flight dumped 34 tons of carbon. That plane then flew back empty to Vienna, dumping another 26 tons of carbon on its 2,800-mile flight.

A different plane left England to pick up the prince in Oman, dumping another 33 tons of carbon on its 3,600-mile flight. A round-trip got him back to Buckingham Palace to talk about the most pressing issue in the world: The decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to leave their senior roles in the royal family.

The 71-year-old prince had to take a chopper to meet the Queen (130 miles, 2 tons of carbon), then after the meeting he jumped into another chopper for a 200-mile flight to Scotland, dumping another 2 tons of carbon. The helicopter flew 250 miles back to its base, dumping another 4 tons of carbon.

But Charles didn’t hang around long. He jumped into another private jet to fly 750 miles to Davos, dumping another 18 tons of carbon.

With the five “empty-leg” flights, his transport vehicles flew more than 16,000 miles in less than two weeks at an estimated cost to taxpayers of $330,000. And his jets and choppers emitted more than 162 metric tons of carbon – 18 times an average Briton’s annual total, The Mail reported.

After numerous questions about his travel, a Clarence House spokesman said: “Global travel is an inescapable part of the Prince’s role as a senior member of the Royal Family representing the UK overseas. When he travels he does so at the request of the British Government. He does not choose the destinations any more than he chooses the means by which the journeys are undertaken.”

Of course, members of the royal families have royal duties. And while one will occasionally jump on a commercial plane, often they are under time constraints to get to the next site for those royal duties.

But its the hypocrisy of the prince – and all those Hollywood celebrities jetsetting around the world and hanging on gas-guzzling mega-yachts – spouting off about global warming when he is simultaneously dumping so much carbon into the atmosphere.

At Davos, Charles said: “We are in the midst of a crisis that is now, I hope, well understood … Global warming, climate change, and the devastating loss of biodiversity are the greatest threats humanity has ever faced – and one largely of our own creation.”

Well, not the average Briton, but his, anyway.

“In order to secure our future and to prosper, we need to evolve our economic model,” he stated.

Like, maybe not flying 16,000 miles in a couple weeks and dumping 162 tons of carbon.