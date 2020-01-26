Prince William received a new royal title on Saturday, days after his brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle relinquished their own titles for a life outside the royal bubble.

According to People, Queen Elizabeth II bestowed the title of Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on William. The previous holder of the title was Richard Scott, who serves as the 10th Duke of Buccleuch and the 12th Duke of Queensberry.

Kensington Palace announced the news in a tweet posted Saturday morning.

According to the royal website, “The Lord High Commissioner’s role is to maintain the relationship between the State and the Church, and a long-standing tradition of appointing a Lord High Commissioner originated in the latter part of the 16th Century.”

Harry and Meghan decided on a life outside of British royalty, at least for now, in an effort to evade the intense media scrutiny that comes with being a member of the royal family. They will no longer be called “royal highness” but will retain their basic titles of Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.