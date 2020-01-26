Far-left Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who has a documented history of anti-Semitism, promoted a false blood libel story last week demonizing Israelis for the death of a young Palestinian boy and, after significant backlash, deleted the retweet but has refused to apologize for her latest anti-Semitic incident.

The tweet that Tlaib promoted stated: “KIDNAPPED & EXECUTED 7 year old #Palestinian child Qusai was kidnapped by a Herd of violent #Israeli settlers, assaulted & thrown in a water well was found this morning frozen to death in Beit Hanina, #Jerusalem after #Israeli forces assaulted search teams.”

The claim from a random Twitter account then went to the account of a Palestinian official, who wrote: “The heart just shatters. The pain is unbearable. No words.”

Tlaib then promoted the tweet from the Palestinian official to her nearly 900,000 followers.

Three layers of what for now appears to be a blood libel. From a faceless activist to a Palestinian government official to a US Congresswoman to a global audience of 898,000 followers. pic.twitter.com/spGwJAp5RT — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) January 25, 2020

“In fact the boy was found by Israeli emergency services dead in a cistern on Saturday morning after going missing on Friday. Nevertheless, some Palestinian social media accounts incited against Israel, with small clashes resulting in East Jerusalem,” The Jerusalem Post reported. “The tweet accusing Israelis of kidnapping and murder and which actually shows the boy’s body being taken from the cistern by medical personnel has now been viewed 125,000 times. It has led to an outpouring of incitement against Israel.”

The Palestinian official issued a weak apology for promoting the false claim, writing, “My apologies for retweeting something that’s not fully verified. It seems that the news of his being kidnapped is not certain.”

My apologies for retweeting something that’s not fully verified. It seems that the news of his being kidnapped is not certain. — Hanan Ashrawi (@DrHananAshrawi) January 25, 2020

Tlaib on the other hand has not apologized for promoting the false claim to her hundreds of thousands of followers.

Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt slammed Tlaib and noted that she had not apologized for her actions, writing, “This is an example of how the blood libel works in 2020. @RashidaTlaib retweets a vicious lie steeped in centuries-old accusations used to demonize Jews, then says nothing when it’s disproven. An apology is overdue.”

Tlaib is notorious for spreading false and inflammatory information that promotes an agenda that divides people along racial lines.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Tlaib has promoted at least four viral race hoaxes in 2019, including “the case of Amari Allen, a black 12-year-old girl in Virginia who claimed three white boys in her class pinned her down and cut off her dreadlocks. Allen has since recanted the story, but Tlaib has not issued a correction or deleted her tweet praising Allen as ‘courageous & strong’ and having a ‘power that threatens their core.’”

You are beautiful, Amari Allen. You are courageous & strong. You are loved. You see, Amari, you may not feel it now, but you have a power that threatens their core. I can’t wait to watch you use it and thrive. Stay strong. https://t.co/57rtAYby3h — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 28, 2019

Tlaib also promoted the lies about the Covington Catholic High School students:

This is so hard to watch. It reminds us of the growing hate & oppression we are all up against. #TakeOnHate https://t.co/wqZKbhmvEb — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 19, 2019

Tlaib promoted the Jussie Smollett hoax, writing, “The dangerous lies spewing from the right wing is killing & hurting our people.”

“When one of the most famous black and gay men in America is not safe, the message is clearer than it has ever been.” The dangerous lies spewing from the right wing is killing & hurting our people. Thinking of you @JussieSmollett, and my LGBTQ neighbors.

https://t.co/edtIFWYAX1 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 30, 2019

The Free Beacon added that Tlaib promoted the story about a black Georgia Democrat lawmaker who claimed that a white man told her to “go back” to where she came from and then “backtracked almost immediately, telling reporters the next day she couldn’t be sure the man used the ‘go back’ language as she initially claimed.”

.@itsericathomas: You are loved. You are loved. You are loved. You are loved. https://t.co/Tv9iHvxyOU — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 20, 2019