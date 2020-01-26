Sen. James LankfordJames Paul LankfordSchiff sparks blowback with head on a ‘pike’ line Schiff closes Dems’ impeachment arguments with emotional appeal to remove Trump Senate Republicans confident they’ll win fight on witnesses MORE (R-Okla.) said on Sunday that a tweet from President Trump Donald John TrumpKaine: Obama called Trump a ‘fascist’ during 2016 campaign Kaine: GOP senators should ‘at least’ treat Trump trial with seriousness of traffic court Louise Linton, wife of Mnuchin, deletes Instagram post in support of Greta Thunberg MORE saying Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial Trump defense team signals focus on Schiff Schiff pushes back: Defense team knows Trump is guilty MORE (D-Calif.) has “not paid the price” for “what he has done” to the U.S. was not a “death threat.”

The senator defended the president on CNN’s “State of the Union” when host Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperSteyer says ‘grassroots organizing’ in Nevada, South Carolina got him on debate stage Pentagon chief says he ‘didn’t see’ intelligence suggesting Iran planned to attack four US embassies Ex-White House press, military officials call on Grisham to restart regular briefings MORE asked him about Trump’s tweet earlier Sunday morning targeting Schiff.

“I don’t think the president’s trying to be able to do a death threat here or do some sort of intimidation,” Lankford said.

Lankford also called Trump’s tweet “political,” saying it was “no different than” when Schiff and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiClinton says Zuckerberg has ‘authoritarian’ views on misinformation Trump defense team signals focus on Schiff Trump legal team offers brisk opening defense of president MORE (D-Calif.) say “folks will be paying a price at the ballot box” or in the future.

“I just don’t think it’s a death threat. I don’t think he’s encouraging a death threat,” he said.

When Tapper asked if he was “offended” by the president’s tweet, Lankford responded that he is “offended only because Adam Schiff believes that the only reason that we act the way that we do is because the president’s going to put our head on a pike.”

“He’s saying, you’re going to ignore all the facts, and you’re only doing this because we’re afraid of the president, rather than, we will actually be fair in the process and actually look at the facts,” he added.

The president in his tweet called Schiff a “CORRUPT POLITICIAN,” and said he has “not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!”

Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Schiff, who is the lead House manager presenting the Democrats’ impeachment case against Trump in the Senate trial, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the president’s tweet was “intended to be” a threat.

The impeachment trial in the Senate began last week with the opening statements from both sides and will continue Monday.