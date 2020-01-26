Another Huge Lie from Democrats and their Liberal Media!

The Democrat Party and their colleagues in the liberal mainstream media want to impeach President Trump for not sending lethal aid to the Ukraine quick enough.

President Trump waited 55 days before release taxpayer-funded US aid to the Ukrainian government in 2019.

Democrats want you to believe this was a crime or misdemeanor.

BUT NOW THERE’S THIS…

Those same Democrats on the House Impeachment Team VOTED AGAINST the aid package to the Ukraine last year!

Three of the House Impeachment Managers voted AGAINST Aid to Ukraine.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) all voted against the bill that included the aid to Ukraine.

And Jerrold Nadler voted against the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2018 that included aid to Ukraine.

And Nadler voted against ANOTHER aid package to Ukraine two days after he chaired an impeachment hearing in 2019.

How will the fake news media spin this?

Via FOX and Friends Weekend:

The post REVEALED: Democrats on House Impeachment Team VOTED AGAINST the Aid Package for Ukraine They Want to Impeach Trump Over (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.