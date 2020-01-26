https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/rocket-fire-hits-us-embassy-compound-in-baghdads-green-zone/

At least five Katyusha rockets were fired into Baghdad’s Green Zone on Sunday night.

One of the rockets slammed into the US Embassy building.

There have been 14 attacks on US personnel in Iraq since September.

Here is video from the Embassy earlier tonight.

The Guardian reported at least one person was injured in this latest attack.

There was no claim of responsibility.

