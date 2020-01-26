At least five Katyusha rockets were fired into Baghdad’s Green Zone on Sunday night.

One of the rockets slammed into the US Embassy building.

There have been 14 attacks on US personnel in Iraq since September.

Here is video from the Embassy earlier tonight.

Three rockets directly strike US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq https://t.co/vq5YlelEic — Mad Dog (@ShurenAral) January 27, 2020

The Guardian reported at least one person was injured in this latest attack.

US embassy in Iraq hit by rocket attack, wounding at least one https://t.co/PVrcLwivCH — Guardian World (@guardianworld) January 27, 2020

There was no claim of responsibility.

#Baghdad: 3 rockets hit Green Zone near US embassy pic.twitter.com/JQU81FHkYF — editorji (@editorji) January 21, 2020

