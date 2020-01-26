Utah Sen. Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyKaine: GOP senators should ‘at least’ treat Trump trial with seriousness of traffic court Des Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Romney: ‘It’s very likely I’ll be in favor of witnesses’ in Trump impeachment trial MORE (R) said Saturday that it is “very likely” he will be in favor of calling witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial against President Trump Donald John TrumpKaine: Obama called Trump a ‘fascist’ during 2016 campaign Kaine: GOP senators should ‘at least’ treat Trump trial with seriousness of traffic court Louise Linton, wife of Mnuchin, deletes Instagram post in support of Greta Thunberg MORE.

However, the GOP lawmaker said he will hold off on making his final decision until after Democratic impeachment managers and the president’s defense lawyers conclude their opening arguments.

“I think it’s very likely I’ll be in favor of witnesses, but I haven’t made a decision finally yet and I won’t until the testimony is completed,” the Utah Republican said Saturday after the first day of the Trump team’s opening arguments, CNN reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Romney declined to say whether he thought the president’s defense team was effective in the opening hours of their arguments, saying, “I just don’t have any comments on the process or the evidence until the trial is over,” CNN reported.

Earlier this month, Romney was the first GOP lawmaker to specifically say that he wanted to hear from former White House national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonRomney: ‘It’s very likely I’ll be in favor of witnesses’ in Trump impeachment trial George Conway: Witness missing from impeachment trial is Trump Democrats see Mulvaney as smoking gun witness at Trump trial MORE in the course of the impeachment trial.

Romney told reporters at the Capitol that he wants to find out “what he knows” about Trump’s contacts with Ukraine, the central issue in the impeachment effort against the president.

“I would like to be able to hear from John Bolton. What the process is to make that happen, I don’t have an answer for you,” Romney said.

Bolton has yet to be subpoenaed by lawmakers in the trial, and Democrats will need four Republicans to support their efforts if they are going to call the former Trump administration officials or other witnesses.

Bolton has said he would testify if subpoenaed by the Senate.

Fellow GOP Sens. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsKaine: GOP senators should ‘at least’ treat Trump trial with seriousness of traffic court Romney: ‘It’s very likely I’ll be in favor of witnesses’ in Trump impeachment trial Schumer: Trump’s team made case for new witnesses ‘even stronger’ MORE (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiKaine: GOP senators should ‘at least’ treat Trump trial with seriousness of traffic court Romney: ‘It’s very likely I’ll be in favor of witnesses’ in Trump impeachment trial Trump defense team signals focus on Schiff MORE (Alaska) have also both indicated an openness to hearing from further witnesses.