Saturday Night Live sent former Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz to “hell” in a sketch this weekend — before Dershowitz is due to defend President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial this week.

Dershowitz, played in the “cold open” by former SNL star Jon Lovitz, is shown dying of a heart attack before arriving in hell to be greeted by Satan, as well as former client Jeffrey Epstein. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) dropped by to use the sauna.

[embedded content]

Dershowitz has faced an unprecedented barrage of criticism ahead of presenting his argument against impeachment, which will focus on constitutional issues. He has been smeared by Democrats and journalists alike, with lead House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) attacking him for two days in a row as a mere “criminal defense lawyer,” and not a “reputable constitutional law expert.” CNN’s legal and political analysts have attacked him for defending controversial clients in the past, including O.J. Simpson; some have tried to link him to Epstein’s crimes.

Alan Dershowitz told Hannity on Friday: “I have never experienced the kind of McCarthyism that i am getting from left-wing lawyers and others attacking me, attacking my motives, attacking my family, attacking every aspect of my life because I had the gall to stand up for the Constitution on behalf of a president they hate.”

In the sketch, SNL also mocked Dershowitz’s past clients, including Simpson, Epstein, and Claus von Bülow.

