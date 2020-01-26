Republican Senators James Lankford (R-OK) and Mike Braun (R-IN) joined Judge Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night following the first two hours of President Trump’s Defense Team holding court in the US Senate earlier this morning.

Both Senators were very complementary of the President’s Counsel and their excellent arguments defending President Trump on Saturday morning.

Judge Jeanine then asked the two Republicans about Adam Schiff’s closing arguments and his “head on a pike” threat he threw out to Republican senators.

Senator Braun responded: I don’t know what James saw but when Adam Schiff in his closing arguments kind of grew melodramatic invoking Lincoln and then couldn’t resist coming out with, hey what do you think of the fact that if you go against the president your head might end up on a pike? To me I couldn’t believe he said it and there was a collective groan among everyone on our side and I looked over at the other side of the aisle and they didn’t groan but they were shocked by that as well.

Via Justice with Judge Jeanine:

