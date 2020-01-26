A second report emerged on Sunday alleging that federal law enforcement officials are reviewing allegations of criminal activity by far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) over claims that she married her brother.

The story, first reported by The Blaze, was confirmed on Sunday by The New York Post, which reported that investigators from the FBI were reviewing the claims against Omar.

“Two FBI agents held an hours-long meeting in Minnesota in mid-October with a concerned party who handed over a trove of documents regarding Omar’s 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a source with knowledge of the event said,” The Post reported, adding, “the agents discussed concerns the Somali-born Democrat married Elmi, a British citizen rumored to be her brother, so he could obtain a green card and study in America, the source said.”

“The two agents said they would share the information with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the US Department of Education, but did not commit to opening an investigation into the firebrand lawmaker, the source said,” The Post added. “If Omar did marry her brother, she could be found guilty of committing marriage fraud — a felony offense punishable with a prison sentence of up to five years and a fine of up to $250,000.”

On January 16, The Blaze reported that ICE’s involvement in the investigation pertained to “questions about [Rep. Omar’s 2009 marriage],” which allegedly includes “eight instances of perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, up to eight years of state and federal tax fraud, two years of federal student loan fraud, and even bigamy.”

The Blaze further reported that the Department of Education inspector general was looking into whether Omar’s 2009 marriage to a British citizen was “an attempt to facilitate federal student loan fraud, or other fraud involving higher education.”

The Minnesota Star Tribune has reported the following timeline of Omar’s marital history:

1982: Ilhan Omar is born in Somalia, the youngest of seven children.

1997: Omar, still a teenager, settles in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis after fleeing Somalia’s civil war with her family and spending four years in a refugee camp in Kenya.

2002: Omar, now 19, marries Ahmed Hirsi, 22, in their “faith tradition” in Minnesota, but they don’t legally marry.

2008: Omar and Hirsi, now the parents of two children, reach an “impasse in our life together” and divorce in their faith tradition.

2009: Omar, at 26, marries Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, 23, whom she identifies only as a “British citizen.” School records show he attended high school in St. Paul and studied art at North Dakota State University.

2011: Omar and Elmi end their relationship and divorce in their faith tradition, but do not legally divorce until 2017.

2012: Omar and Hirsi reconcile and have a third child together.

2014–15: Omar files joint tax returns with Hirsi, though they are not yet legally married; she remains legally married to Elmi.

2016: Omar, endorsed by the DFL over longtime incumbent Phyllis Kahn, is elected to the Minnesota House, becoming the first Somali-American, Muslim legislator in the United States. But her campaign is rocked by allegations in a Somali news forum and the conservative Power Line blog suggesting that Elmi is her brother and they married for unspecified immigration benefits.

2017: Omar is granted a legal divorce from Elmi.

2018: Omar legally marries Hirsi and is elected to Congress.

Omar, who has repeatedly claimed that the allegations are baseless conspiracy theories, has refused to answer questions or turn over any documents to the Associated Press, Fox News, or the Star Tribune that could debunk what she claims is a conspiracy theory.

This report has been updated to include additional information.