Three years into his presidency and President Trump is still fighting to build and pay for his border wall.

After a Republican-held Congress, led by Paul Ryan, failed to get his requests for wall funding passed during his first two years in office, the president faced dauntless resistance last year from a Democrat-controlled House.

The commander-in-chief was forced to circumvent Congress through a national emergency declaration that had to be challenged in the courts to obtain required funding to secure the border.

While gridlock in Washington continues to impede border wall construction, We The People have the ability to bypass the government and build a wall along the 2,000-mile southern border faster and cheaper than the bureaucrats inside the beltway will permit, explains retired Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.

“Here’s the problem, when you go with the federal process, procurement process – it takes too long. You have too many people with their hands in the pot,” Clarke told Newsmax’s Chris Salcedo. “You have environmentalists that will throw long jabs up in front of you with environmental impact studies. It takes too darn long. It’s taken the president of the United States nearly four years to build 100 miles.”

As an advisory board member of We Build The Wall Inc., Clarke said he has no doubt Tommy Fisher, CEO of the private construction firm Fisher Industries, and We Build The Wall Inc., a crowdfunded non-profit, can get the job done, using less time and money than the government.

“I know Tommy Fisher, personally, very well. I worked with him on the border wall sector on private property that we built near the El Paso sector near New Mexico. He does great work. He’s got a great mind to be able to get this thing done.”

In just four days over Memorial Day weekend, WBW built its first wall on private property in Sunland Park, New Mexico, contracting Fisher Industries to construct the barrier.

The non-profit and the construction company are currently near completion of a second 4-mile long wall, of which Fisher contributed $13 million of his own money to build, in Mission, Texas, along the Rio Grande, as they joined forces to blueprint construction of a third steel bollard barrier along the border.

“Do the math – we could have had this whole thing done using private contractors because of the federal law and the federal process – the federal government does nothing cheap,” Clarke said. “They do nothing efficiently and they do not work with all-deliberative speed.

Critics who argue the president hasn’t fulfilled his core campaign promise to build the wall should acknowledge “the president is doing what he can, his hands are tied,” the retired sheriff continued. “The federal law says this is the process you have to use, he has to use it.”

Earlier this month, 92-year-old Maria Fuentes was sexually assaulted and murdered on the streets of NYC. The man charged with killing her, Reeaz Khan, an illegal alien who had been arrested by the New York Police Department in November 2019 on weapon charges, was released and never handed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation because of New York’s strict sanctuary policy.

New York City, which joined thirteen other states and the District of Columbia in permitting illegal aliens drivers licenses, prohibits local law enforcement personnel from cooperating with requests from Immigration and Custom Enforcement to hold illegal aliens in police custody for possible deportation.

Fuentes is just one of nearly 2,000 Americans killed by illegal aliens every year.

In 2019, 1,549 illegal aliens were convicted for killing Americans, according to ICE’s annual Enforcement and Removal Operations Report. Similarly, in 2018, illegal border-crossers, visa overstayers and deportation fugitives were responsible for 1,641 homicides.

In addition to taking the thousands of American lives in 2019, 47,453 foreign nationals were convicted on dangerous drugs charges, 26,156 were convicted for assault, 7,757 illegals were convicted on burglary charges, 4,658 on sex offense, 3,407 for sexual assault, 1,110 for kidnapping.

Following Fuentes’ murder, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a statement, warning “it is shameful that the Trump administration is politicizing this tragedy.”

Clarke commended Trump for politicizing crimes committed by illegal aliens.

“They’re politicizing it – so what. They should,” he said. “These kinds of stories, I’ve heard a lot of them, and I’ve met people – Brian Terry, the border agent who was killed [during] Obama’s gun-running operation – I’ve met the families. I’ve met the survivors. This stuff rips your heart out. Of course, de Blasio doesn’t care about her. He only cares about the politics. If he only cares about the politics, then our side, the supporters of the constitution and U.S. sovereignty that want that border sealed, we should politicize this stuff.”

In December, another illegal alien, 54-year-old Emilio Duarte-Lone from Honduras who had been ordered deported by a federal immigration judge in 2019, was arrested in Harris County, Texas, and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Failure to Stop and Give Information. Duarte-Lone was released from jail the day after his arrest on a $100 bond.

Illegal aliens in sanctuary districts are now getting a better deal than American citizens, Clarke warned.

“We are second class citizens in this country now and I think that it’s a shame,” he said. “Some of these guys have been released and go on to kill law enforcement officers – killing a U.S. citizen when we had our hands on him, when we had an opportunity to get him out of this country. Again, that’s why talk about sealing the border because you could deport this guy ten times, he’s talking about coming back until we seal the border.”

The Trump administration has so far installed approximately 100 miles of wall along the border in place of dilapidated and outdated designs, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Army Corps of Engineers.

With the Department of Homeland Security selecting where to build and the Pentagon handling construction, the administration is gearing up to build another 350 mile-long barrier on the previously unfenced part of the border by the end of this year.

Earlier this month, a federal appeals court lifted an order blocking the Trump administration from using $3.6 billion in military construction funds to erect a taxpayer-funded wall across the entire border. The president will reportedly use his national emergency powers to transfer an additional $7.2 billion from Pentagon accounts in 2020 to build the wall.

The supplementary funding will increase his border wall spending to $18.4 billion, allowing the administration to complete more than 880 miles of the border wall by 2022 if the pending transfer is not blocked by Congress or the courts.

The post Sheriff Clarke: We Build The Wall Inc., Fisher Industries Can Build The Wall Faster, Cheaper Than The Government, Trump’s Hands Are Tied appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.