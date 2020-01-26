Preparing a statement to defend the U.S. president is now something that will send you to hell, according to the cold open of “Saturday Night Live,” which sends constitutional law expert Alan Dershowitz there.

The sketch featured actor Jon Lovitz as Dershowitz, who is summoned to the devil (Kate McKinnon), who “just wanted to meet” the famed defense attorney, because she was “a huge fan.”

“This is great; I don’t even know where to start; I’m about to fan girl out,” McKinnon’s devil tells Lovitz’s Dershowitz after he has a heart attack on the Senate floor, calling the civil liberties attorney “so inspiring.”

McKinnon’s skit attacked Dershowitz for having said during the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton no crime is necessary to impeach, while preparing to argue the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump do not rise to the level of “criminal-like” behavior.

“I’m speechless – it’s amazing,” McKinnon says.

“You’re sweet, you’re sweet,” Lovitz responds.

Dershowitz is scheduled to deliver his statement on the unconstitutionalityof the House Democrats’ case against President Donald Trump, arguing abuse of power is too vague and does not allege criminal-like behavior on behalf of the president.