“Saturday Night Live” returned after a long holiday hiatus last night to feature Trump attorney (and longtime Democrat) Alan Dershowitz going to hell to meet “huge fan” Lucifer.

In the cold open, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (played by Beck Bennett) and Sen. Susan Collins (played Cecily Strong) are shown talking of President Trump’s impeachment trial on the Senate floor and how they plan to rig it in the president’s favor by allowing no evidence or witnesses to come forward.

“Don’t worry, our star defense attorney is presenting his case on Monday,” Bennett’s McConnell says. “He’s here right now to rehearse his arguments.”

At that moment, Alan Dershowitz (played by Jon Lovitz) triumphantly enters. After going over his talking points, which include mentioning past clients like O.J. Simpson and friends like Jeffrey Epstein, Lovitz’s Dershowitz suddenly suffers a heart attack and winds up in the scolding cauldron of hell where he meets “huge fan” Lucifer (played by Kate Mckinnon).

“It’s freakin’ Alan Dershowitz,” McKinnon’s Lucifer excitedly says. “You’re not even dying – I’m gonna send you back upstairs in a minute. Honestly, I just really wanted to meet you. I never say this. I’m a huge fan. No, seriously, you’re the GOAT (greatest of all time).”

As the meeting continues, McKinnon’s Lucifer then interviews Lovitz’s Dershowitz for her podcast – saying she invented the audio shows – where the lawyer said he would represent anyone who is “famous enough to get me on TV.” Several other of hell’s famous residents pop in to shake hands with the superstar lawyer, including Jeffrey Epstein (Adam Driver).

Here’s the New York Post described the encounter:

“Star Wars” actor Adam Driver — the episode’s host — then walked out as late pedophile Epstein, who Dershowitz had represented, even getting accused of having sex with one of the pedophile’s accusers. Asked what he was doing there, Driver’s Epstein replied, “Just hanging” — drawing gasps at the quip about the multimillionaire pedophile who was found hanging in his Manhattan federal lockup in August. When Epstein said it was “too bad I was murdered,” his lawyer seemed to hint at widely-spread conspiracy theories that the pervert was killed by famous friends, replying, “I know. Trust me, I know.” When Dershowitz said he always assumed the devil was a woman, Driver’s Epstein again drew gasps when he said, “Yeah, to me the devil is a woman my own age.”

Later, Bennett’s McConnell even shows up in hell, not because he’s dead but to use it as a sauna. Flo (the mascot from Progressive) also emerges – “I made a deal with the devil so I can be on TV forever,” Flo says – along with the Planters “Peanut Guy” and the author of “Baby Shark.”

Last but not least, of course, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears as another hanger-on of hell. His sin: “I just want everyone to know that I don’t endorse evil – I just help millions of people share it,” he says.

[embedded content]

Later in the program, during the “Weekend Update” segment, Melissa Villaseñor mocked the “white male rage” present among the movies nominated for Oscars this year, including “Joker” and “The Irishman.”

[embedded content]