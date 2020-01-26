https://tracking.feedpress.it/link/20202/13191994

This Sunday’s 62nd annual Grammy Awards threatens to be upstaged by the backstage drama that erupted at the Recording Academy just 10 days before Music’s Biggest Night with ousted CEO Deborah Dugan’s accusations of a “corrupt” voting process and a toxic “old boys club” culture.

The scandal “is all anyone is talking about,” one music industry executive told TheWrap. “I’m going to a Grammy adjacent event … The event will start and we will pretend it’s not happening. And then the event will be over and everyone will go back to talking about it.”

An artist manager who has been involved with the Recording Academy for over a decade said, “I have heard immense relief from managers of artists who don’t need to go this year, and I can’t blame them — that red carpet is going to be a living nightmare for everyone involved.”

Also Read: 4 Female Recording Academy Trustees Push Back on Deborah Dugan’s ‘Boys Club’ Criticism

The awkward timing of Dugan’s removal as the Recording Academy’s first female boss — and the salacious accusations that have emerged since — have consumed the music world. On Friday, Variety reported that Taylor Swift pulled out of an unofficial performance slot on the show that had not yet been announced. Reps for Swift did not respond to a request for comment.

In a complaint filed Tuesday with the EEOC, Dugan said her predecessor Neil Portnow had been accused of rape — an accusation he vehemently denied — and that the Recording Academy’s general counsel, Joel Katz, has sexually harassed her — which Katz also denied. In addition, she said the nomination process for the Grammy Awards was tainted by conflicts of interest and sometimes manipulated by the board members representing artists up for nominations — which the Academy has denied.

Host Alicia Keys and nominated artists who are lined up to perform face enormous challenges given the suddenly fraught environment. “What do you say in interviews? If you win, what do you say from the stage? It’s a PR catch-22 the likes of which we have not seen in years,” the music manager said. “If you don’t say anything, you’re a chickens— who is part of the problem. If you say something, even something vague, you’ve pissed off the Grammys and Joel Katz and probably a whole bunch of other old white dudes who can ruin your career before lunch and never give it a second thought. It’s an impossible situation.”

One music publicist noted, “It’s all timing. This is something the Grammys tried to quietly sweep under the rug and it’s coming back to bite them.”

Also Read: Recording Academy Denies Grammy Nomination Voting Is ‘Corrupt,’ Calls Process ‘Fair and Ethical’

The music exec also wondered why the Recording Academy didn’t work harder to keep this all under wraps for just a little while longer. “In what world could you not keep it together for 10 more days?” the exec wondered. “Offer her a suite at the Ojai Valley Inn for nine days. Talk the Monday afterward.”

The music business has been celebrating at various events all week leading up to the show, which has provided plenty of opportunities for varying people within the industry to socialize.

“Everyone is talking about it at every single industry event,” a veteran music journalist told TheWrap, adding that “multiple” publicists and reporters had broached the topic at events this week.

The journalist continued, “I don’t think it will overshadow the ceremony but for winners this year it’s like, ‘Well, did they deserve it? Can they celebrate with all this going on without some feeling of guilt?”

Thom Geier, Nate Jackson and Sharon Waxman contributed to this report. 

All 59 Grammy Best New Artist Winners, From The Beatles to Adele to Milli Vanilli (Photos)

  • The Grammys have honored some major stars early in their careers — and also some head-scratchers (Debby Boone over Andy Gibb and Foreigner?)

  • bobby darin

    1960: Bobby Darin • Also nominated: Edd Byrnes; Johnny Restivo; Mark Murphy; Mavis Rivers 

    A smart choice of future Rock and Roll Hall of Famer behind such hits as “Splish Splash” and “Mack the Knife.”

     

  • bob newhart

    1961: Bob Newhart • Also nominated: Joanie Sommers; Leontyne Price; Miriam Makeba; The Brothers Four 

    The three-time Grammy-winning comedian went on to become a huge TV star.

  • peter nero

    1962: Peter Nero • Also nominated: Ann-Margret; Dick Gregory; The Lettermen; Timi Yuro 

    The pianist and pops conductor had a long and distinguished career.

  • robert goulet

    1963: Robert Goulet • Also nominated: Allan Sherman; Peter, Paul and Mary; The Four Seasons; The New Christy Minstrels; Vaughn Meader 

    How could Grammy voters pass over Frankie Valli’s The Four Seaons or the folk legends Peter, Paul and Mary?

  • swingle singers

    1964: The Swingle Singers • Also nominated: John Gary; Trini Lopez; The J’s with Jamie; Vikki Carr 

    The classical chorus wins over singer-guitarist Trini Lopez? Um, OK.

     

  • beatles

    1965: The Beatles • Also nominated: The Beatles
    Antonio Carlos Jobim; Astrud Gilberto; Morgana King; Petula Clark 

    Yeah, we’ve heard of these guys.

  • Tom Jones

    1966: Tom Jones
    Also nominated: Glenn Yarbrough; Herman’s Hermits; Horst Jankowski; Marilyn Maye; Sonny & Cher; The Byrds 

    The Welsh singer seemed old-fashioned even at the time — especially compared to the Byrds.

  • bobbie gentry

    1968: Bobbie Gentry • Also nominated: Harpers Bizarre; Jefferson Airplane; Lana Cantrell; The 5th Dimension 

    (No award given in 1967.) The country star was one of the genre’s first to write her own material.

  • jose feliciano

    1969: José Feliciano • Also nominated: Cream; Gary Puckett & The Union Gap; Jeannie C. Riley; O. C. Smith 

    Feliz Navidad!

  • crosby still nash grammy

    1970: Crosby, Stills & Nash • Also nominated: Chicago; Led Zeppelin; Oliver; The Neon Philharmonic 

     

  • the-carpenters

    1971: The Carpenters • Also nominated: Anne Murray; Elton John; Melba Moore; The Partridge Family 

    Poor Elton. At least the Partridge Family didn’t win.

  • Carly Simon You're So Vain Warren Beatty

    1972: Carly Simon • Also nominated: Bill Withers; Chase; Emerson, Lake & Palmer; Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds

  • america band

    1973: America • Also nominated: Eagles; Harry Chapin; John Prine; Loggins and Messina 

    The Eagles were robbed!

  • Bette Midler

    1974: Bette Midler • Also nominated: Barry White; Eumir Deodato; Marie Osmond; Maureen McGovern 

    Bette over Barry White? Interesting…

  • marvin hamlisch egot

    1975: Marvin Hamlisch • Also nominated: Bad Company; David Essex; Graham Central Station; Johnny Bristol; Phoebe Snow 

    Another old-fashioned choice.

  • natalie cole grammys

    1976: Natalie Cole • Also nominated: Amazing Rhythm Aces; Brecker Brothers; KC and the Sunshine Band; Morris Albert 

    Unforgettable.

  • starland vocal band grammy

    1977: Starland Vocal Band • Also nominated: Boston; Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band; The Brothers Johnson; Wild Cherry 

    Who?

  • debby boone

    1978: Debby Boone • Also nominated: Andy Gibb; Foreigner; Shaun Cassidy; Stephen Bishop

    Another boring, safe choice that snubs legends like Gibb and Foreigner. Doesn’t feel like the first time the Grammys have gone the wrong way.

  • 1979: A Taste of Honey • Also nominated: Chris Rea; Elvis Costello; The Cars; Toto 

    Really?! You pass over Elvis Costello and The Cars for the “Boogie Oogie Oogie” duo?

  • rickie lee jones

    1980: Rickie Lee Jones • Also nominated: Dire Straits; Robin Williams; The Blues Brothers; The Knack

  • Christopher Cross

    1981: Christopher Cross • Also nominated: Amy Holland; Irene Cara; Robbie Dupree; The Pretenders 

    The “Sailing” guy bests the Pretenders? Take me away.

  • sheena easton prince

    1982: Sheena Easton • Also nominated: Adam and the Ants; James Ingram; Luther Vandross; The Go-Go’s 

    Love Sheena, but Luther and the G0-Gos made a bigger impact.

  • men at work grammy

    1983: Men at Work • Also nominated: Asia; Jennifer Holliday; Stray Cats; The Human League

  • boy george

    1984: Culture Club • Also nominated: Big Country; Eurythmics; Men Without Hats; Musical Youth 

    Boy George vs. Annie Lennox.

  • cyndi lauper

    1985: Cyndi Lauper • Also nominated: Corey Hart; Frankie Goes to Hollywood; Sheila E.; The Judds

    The Grammys got this one right.

  • sade singer grammy

    1986: Sade • Also nominated: A-ha; Freddie Jackson; Katrina and the Waves; Julian Lennon

  • bruce hornsby grammy

    1987: Bruce Hornsby and the Range • Also nominated: Glass Tiger; Nu Shooz; Simply Red; Timbuk3

  • jody watley grammy best new artist

    1988: Jody Watley • Also nominated: Breakfast Club; Cutting Crew; Terence Trent D’Arby; Swing Out Sister

  • tracy chapman

    1989: Tracy Chapman • Also nominated: Rick Astley; Take 6; Toni Childs; Vanessa L. Williams 

    At least the Grammys didn’t Rick-roll Tracy Chapman.

  • 1990: [Milli Vanilli] • Also nomianted: Indigo Girls; Neneh Cherry; Soul II Soul; Tone Lōc

    Granted, the Grammys rescinded the award after the pop duo Milli Vanilli were exposed as lip-syncers of other vocalists. But the fact that they beat great artists like Indigo Girls and Tone Lōc in the first place is embarrassing.

  • LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 17: Singer/songwriter Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

    1991: Mariah Carey • Also nominated: Lisa Stansfield; The Black Crowes; The Kentucky Headhunters; Wilson Phillips

    One year after the Milli Vanilli debacle, Grammy voters got it right.

  • marc cohn grammy

    1992: Marc Cohn • Also nominated: Boyz II Men; C+C Music Factory; Color Me Badd; Seal 

    Another vanilla choice in a year in which Boys II Men and Seal were both contenders.

  • arrested development band grammy

    1993: Arrested Development • Also nominated: Billy Ray Cyrus; Jon Secada; Kris Kross; Sophie B. Hawkins

    Getty Images

  • "Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart" Lex Scott Davis

    1994: Toni Braxton • Also nominated: Belly; Blind Melon; Digable Planets; SWV

    Getty Images

  • sheryl crow

    1995: Sheryl Crow • Also nominated: Ace of Base; Counting Crows; Crash Test Dummies; Green Day 

    Green Day gets no love.

  • hootie and blowfish darius rucker grammy

    1996: Hootie & the Blowfish • Also nominated: Alanis Morissette; Brandy; Joan Osborne; Shania Twain 

    Guess Darius Rucker’s band name didn’t effectively warn Grammy voters that it would not withstand the test of time.

  • leann rimes grammy

    1997: LeAnn Rimes • Also nominated: Garbage; Jewel; No Doubt; The Tony Rich Project

     

  • paula cole grammy

    1998: Paula Cole • Also nominated: Erykah Badu; Fiona Apple; Hanson; Puff Daddy 

    I don’t wanna wait… for my career to be outshone.

  • Lauryn Hill releases new version of "Black Rage" dedicated to Ferguson protests

    1999: Lauryn Hill • Also nominated: Andrea Bocelli; Backstreet Boys; Dixie Chicks; Natalie Imbruglia

    What a really strong year for new artists.

  • 2000: Christina Aguilera • Also nominated: Britney Spears; Kid Rock; Macy Gray; Susan Tedeschi 

    Xtina beat Britney!?

  • shelby lynne

    2001: Shelby Lynne • Also nominated: Brad Paisley; Jill Scott; Papa Roach; Sisqó 

    Lynne wins on her sixth studio album — and beats future country superstar Brad Paisley?

  • alicia keys women's march

    2002: Alicia Keys • Also nominated: David Gray; India.Arie; Linkin Park; Nelly Furtado

  • norah jones grammy

    2003: Norah Jones • Also nominated: Ashanti; Avril Lavigne; John Mayer; Michelle Branch 

    Whatever happened to Norah Jones?

  • Evanescence singer Amy Lee performs on stage during the 2012 Revolver Golden Gods Award Show at Club Nokia on April 11, 2012

    2004: Evanescence • Also nominated: 50 Cent; Fountains of Wayne; Heather Headley; Sean Paul

  • NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Maroon 5 performs onstage during iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2014, hosted by Z100 New York and presented by Goldfish Puffs at Madison Square Garden on December 12, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

    2005: Maroon 5 • Also nominated: Gretchen; Wilson; Los Lonely Boys; Joss Stone; Kanye West 

    It’s a wonder Yeezy didn’t storm the stage to demand a recount.

  • John Legend

    2006: John Legend • Also nominated: Ciara; Fall Out Boy; Keane; Sugarland

  • Carrie Underwood American Idol Finale

    2007: Carrie Underwood • Also nominated: Chris Brown; Corinne Bailey Rae; Imogen Heap; James Blunt

  • Amy Winehouse

    2008: Amy Winehouse • Also nominated: Feist; Ledisi; Paramore; Taylor Swift

    Sorry, TSwift. Hard to argue with this choice of a gone-too-soon legend.

  • Adele

    2009: Adele • Also nominated: Duffy, Jonas Brothers, Jazmine Sullivan, Lady Antebellum

  • Zac Brown Bleacher Ball on stage

    2010: Zac Brown Band • Also nominated: Keri Hilson, MGMT, Silversun Pickups, The Ting Tings

  • esperanza spalding grammy

    2011: Esperanza Spalding • Also nominated: Drake, Florence and the Machine, Justin Bieber, Mumford & Sons 

    Another head-scratcher.

  • bon iver

    2012: Bon Iver • Also nominated: J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, Skrillex, The Band Perry 

  • ate Ruess (L) and Jack Antonoff of Fun perform onstage at the 2014 Global Citizen Festival to end extreme poverty by 2030 in Central Park on September 27, 2014 in New York City

    2013: Fun • Also nominated: Alabama Shakes, Hunter Hayes, Frank Ocean, The Lumineers 

    Does anyone even remember Fun?

  • ryan-lewis-and-macklemore-accept-the-gettyimages

    2014: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis • Also nominated: Ed Sheeran, James Blake, Kacey Musgraves, Kendrick Lamar

  • Sam Smith hated every minute of Oscars performance

    2015: Sam Smith • Also nominated: Bastille, Brandy Clark, Haim, Iggy Azalea

  • Meghan Trainor

    2016: Meghan Trainor  • Also nominated: Courtney Barnett, James Bay, Tori Kelly, Sam Hunt

  • chance the rapper

    2017: Chance the Rapper •  Also nominated: Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Maren Morris, Anderson Paak

  • Alessia Cara

    2018: Alessia Cara • Also nominated: Khalid; Lil Uzi Vert; Julia Michaels; SZA

  • dua lipa

    2019: Dua Lipa • Also nominated: Chloe x Halle; Luke Combs; Greta Van Fleet; H.E.R.; Margo Price; Bebe Rexha; Jorja Smith

     

1 of 60

The Grammys have honored some major stars early in their careers — and also some head-scratchers (Fun over Frank Ocean and the Lumineers?)

The Grammys have honored some major stars early in their careers — and also some head-scratchers (Debby Boone over Andy Gibb and Foreigner?)

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...