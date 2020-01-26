Health officials late Saturday confirmed a third case of the new coronavirus in the U.S.

The Orange County Health Care Agency said that a patient had tested positive for the deadly disease in Southern California.

The patient, who recently traveled from Wuhan, China, is isolated in a local hospital and is reported in “good condition.”

The agency said that it is contacting anyone who had close contact with the patient and is at risk of infection.

Officials added that there is no evidence that person-to-person transmission has occurred in Orange County and said that the current risk of local transmission remains low.

Other U.S. cases of the coronavirus, which is thought to have originated in Wuhan, were reported last week in Washington state and Chicago. Both of those patients had also traveled to China, The Associated Press noted.

According to the AP, 56 people have now died from the virus in China, where multiple cities have been locked down.

Almost 2,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, the news service added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday that it was closely monitoring the situation and had sent teams to support the investigations in Washington state and Chicago.

The CDC also said that passengers from Wuhan were being screened for the disease at airports in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.

–This report was updated at 7:57 a.m.