A Trump campaign staffer, James Xing, died in Iowa on Thursday evening, according to the Republican Party in a statement.

“Last night we tragically lost a member of our team,” Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement to CBS News on Friday, confirming his death. “James is in our hearts, our minds and our prayers as we grieve with those who are suffering today.”

A Marion Police Department spokesperson said there is no information about the case.

CBS News, citing law enforcement sources, reported that no foul play is suspected in Xing’s death, and it noted that he was “found dead.” No details about Xing’s cause of death were released.

Xing, who was 29, had served as the Trump campaign Regional Field Director in the area of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, CBS reported.

According to his LinkedIn page, he was an “experienced conservative campaign staffer with a demonstrated history of working in political campaigns and legislative offices.” His page added he was the Regional Field Director of Iowa’s Republican Party for approximately four months after having spent four months working in Las Vegas.

Iowa Congressional District 1 voters voicing their displeasure over Absent Abby’s support of the Witch Hunt outside her District Office. STOP THE SHAM! #LeadRight #TrumpIowa @IowaGOP pic.twitter.com/bcuO53i5qg — James Xing (@jamesxwj) December 18, 2019

Xing’s Twitter page bio added he was the field director for “Trump-Victory Iowa.” In November, he posted to Twitter a photo of Iowa Republicans watching a Trump rally in Kentucky. “We are standing with the President and are ready to work for 2020!” he stated.

And in December, he wrote on Twitter about the impeachment inquiry and posted a photo of a protest outside Rep. Abby Finkenauer’s (D-Iowa) office.

He graduated with Department Honors from the University of California–Berkeley in 2013.