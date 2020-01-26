President TrumpDonald John TrumpKaine: Obama called Trump a ‘fascist’ during 2016 campaign Kaine: GOP senators should ‘at least’ treat Trump trial with seriousness of traffic court Louise Linton, wife of Mnuchin, deletes Instagram post in support of Greta Thunberg MORE fired off a series of early morning tweets on Sunday assailing Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial Trump defense team signals focus on Schiff Schiff pushes back: Defense team knows Trump is guilty MORE (D-Calif.), the lead House impeachment manager, echoing the president’s defense team in the Senate trial.

“The Impeachment Hoax is a massive election interference the likes of which has never been seen before. In just two hours the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have seen their phony case absolutely shredded,” Trump said in his first tweet, referring to his legal team’s opening arguments on Saturday.

“Shifty is now exposed for illegally making up my phone call, & more!” Trump added, an apparent reference to Schiff mischaracterizing the president’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which is central to the Democrats’ impeachment effort. Schiff has said his comments were intended as “parody,” but Trump has called for the California Democrat to be prosecuted for treason for them.

In a follow-up tweet, Trump referred to Schiff as a “CORRUPT POLITICIAN” and said he has “not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!”

Trump’s defense team repeatedly attacked Schiff’s credibility this weekend, including invoking the “parody” call.

“That’s fake,” deputy White House counsel Mike Purpura said of Schiff’s remarks. “That’s not the real call. That’s not the evidence here.”

“They don’t contest the basic architecture of this scheme,” Schiff told reporters Saturday. “They do not contest that the president solicited a foreign nation to interfere in our election, to help him cheat.”