President TrumpDonald John TrumpKaine: Obama called Trump a ‘fascist’ during 2016 campaign Kaine: GOP senators should ‘at least’ treat Trump trial with seriousness of traffic court Louise Linton, wife of Mnuchin, deletes Instagram post in support of Greta Thunberg MORE questioned why NPR exists following his secretary of state’s reportedly heated clash with one of its reporters.

The president retweeted conservative radio host Mark Levin Mark Reed LevinTrump wants To ‘deescalate,’ but will his supporters let him? CNN settles lawsuit with Covington Catholic student: report Rush Limbaugh renews radio contract with ‘long-term’ deal MORE’s tweet Sunday, which asked, “Why does NPR still exist?”

“A very good question!” Trump posted with Levin’s tweet.

A very good question! https://t.co/8z6uQLKz8M — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Levin inquired about the publicly funded but privately owned national radio station saying there are “thousands” of radio stations in the country and Satellite radio.

“Why are we paying for this big-government, Democrat Party propaganda operation,” Levin posted.

NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly reported Friday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoSenate Dems to Pompeo: Comments about NPR reporter ‘insulting and contemptuous’ Washington Post: Pompeo ‘gaslighting’ NPR reporter Pompeo lashes out at ‘shameful’ NPR reporter MORE lashed out at her for asking about Ukraine, saying “Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?” while using the F-word and asking her to point to Ukraine on a map.

Pompeo then accused Kelly of lying to him, alleging that the post-interview conversation was off-the-record and that the interview was to focus on Iran. Kelly says she confirmed with Pompeo’s staff that Ukraine would also be on the docket.

“It is shameful that this reporter chose to violate the basic rules of journalism and decency,” Pompeo said Saturday.

The secretary of state has come under criticism after Democrats alleged he did not fully protect former U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovich when the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiDemocrats see Mulvaney as smoking gun witness at Trump trial Pompeo lashes out at ‘shameful’ NPR reporter Trump legal team launches impeachment defense MORE ran a smear campaign against her to get her removed. She was recalled from her position last year.

NPR has stood behind Kelly.