Venezuelan President Juan Guaido continued his 2020 international tour in Europe this past week.

The leaders of Madrid, Spain welcomed Guaido with accompanying cries of “freedom for Venezuela.” In the House of America he held meetings with different Spanish political leaders including Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya, who assured Guaido of the full support of the government and his desire to contribute to free and democratic elections.

Socialist Spanish President Pedro Sánchez, a communist regime sympathizer, refused to receive Juan Guaido, except for the confirmed presence of Delsy Rodríguez at Barajas airport. This was in spite of the sanctions that prohibit Maduro´s officials from European soil.

The tour began with a stop at the city hall and a meeting with the Mayor of Madrid José Luís Martínez Almeida, who delivered the Golden Keys of the City to Guaido. Almeida recognized Guaido as the legitimate Venezuelan president.

In his speech Almeida stressed, “We are facing the fight of two old enemies, totalitarianism and the thirst of man in the struggle for freedom. The heroic people of Venezuela fight with courage for their rights. Unfortunately thousands have had to face exile leaving to countries that guarantee freedom and rights.

Also the President in Charge was awarded with The International Medal of the community of Madrid, given by Isabel Díaz Ayuso who expressed: “Madrid becomes the world house of freedom, the most precious asset that man has. Those of us who love and defend it are many. We have to organize for Venezuela and for a more just and free world.”

Later in the center of Madrid, Guaido held a warm encounter with a multitude of Venezuelans who gathered to meet him, in a sincere gesture of support for his actions to achieve freedom of Venezuela. The interim president said that Venezuela is unfortunately similar to Syria today, but stressed that this will be a year of action, “We must stop this. It is a great opportunity, we must stop the State’s war against its citizens.”

Venezuela cannot be allowed to be the refuge of terrorists, which are financed with the “gold of blood” which represents death, ecocide, human trafficking, modern slavery and arms trafficking, all the evils of humanity. We agree on the need to end the dictatorship.”

Following Guaido’s meetings Nicolás Maduro sent a message addressed to the President of the United States Donald Trump, “Nicolás Maduro and the Bolivarian people are willing to talk. “

Elda Primera is a Venezuelan journalist in exile. She is a journalist covering the Venezuelan crisis. She was a television and radio reporter for 19 years in Venezuela before fleeing the country late last year. Currently, Elda continues to write about the Venezuelan conflict. Elda is an expert on the dangers of socialism. She is committed to freedom of expression and the restitution of democracy for a better world.

To contact the author:

Elda Primera at eldapunica@gmail.com

