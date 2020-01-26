With the Iowa caucuses just over a week away, the Des Moines Register has made their choice, and the editorial board has endorsed Elizabeth Warren.

While claiming “Many of her ideas aren’t radical. They are right,” the newspaper gives a nod to the other democrat candidates, saying they are all “outstanding caliber.”

.@ewarren’s competence, respect for others and status as the nation’s first female president would be a fitting response to the ignorance, sexism and xenophobia of the Trump Oval Office, the Register’s editorial board writes. #IAcaucus https://t.co/hLkImNiU2a — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) January 26, 2020

They also liked her truthfulness — the woman who lied about being Native American for 20 years to get ahead of her colleagues.

Now there is video of Warren finding out the Register endorsed her.

She does one of her strange jigs.

Elizabeth Warren learns she’s been endorsed by the @DMRegister pic.twitter.com/lR7xPItkFz — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) January 26, 2020

Yossi Gestetner has the breakdown.

VIDEO: @ewarren is told by a staffer that she was endorsed by the @DMRegister. @SenWarren then jumps up like a 10 year old. Her staffer, likely, tells her that she is being recorded. Warren then says “alright guys” while waving her hands towards the camera but without looking.👀 https://t.co/CK2UmTP4IQ — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 27, 2020

