With the Iowa caucuses just over a week away, the Des Moines Register has made their choice, and the editorial board has endorsed Elizabeth Warren.

While claiming “Many of her ideas aren’t radical. They are right,” the newspaper gives a nod to the other democrat candidates, saying they are all “outstanding caliber.”

They also liked her truthfulness — the woman who lied about being Native American for 20 years to get ahead of her colleagues.

Now there is video of Warren finding out the Register endorsed her.
She does one of her strange jigs.

Yossi Gestetner has the breakdown.

