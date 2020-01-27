On Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the International Falls Port of Entry in Minnesota at the U.S./Canada border seized $900,000 in counterfeit United States currency that was found in a commercial rail shipment originating from China.

As CBP said in a statement, “ … a rail container was referred for a Customs Exam Station inspection on Dec. 14, 2019. During the examination, CBP discovered 45 cartons of possible counterfeit currency in the form of $1 bills with a total face value of $900,000. The United States Secret Service was contacted and determined the currency is counterfeit.”

Jason Schmelz, Pembina Area Port Direct, said, “CBP officers strive every day to protect the United States from a variety of threats. Those threats don’t always come in the form of terrorists or narcotics, but also in the form of counterfeit currency and other goods that have the potential to harm the economy of the United States. Thanks to the dedication of our officers and our partnership with the Secret Service, we were able to keep this currency from entering into circulation.”

CBP added, “Stopping the flow of illicit goods is a priority trade issue for CBP. The importation of counterfeit merchandise ― including counterfeit currency ― can damage the U.S. economy.”

Interpol has written:

Recent developments in photographic, computer and printing technologies, along with the availability of low-cost equipment, have made the production of counterfeit money relatively easy. There is an obvious financial impact as counterfeit currency reduces the value of genuine currency, has an impact on the consumer through inflation, and leads to monetary losses for companies. There is also a proven connection with organized crime networks who use counterfeit money to finance illegal activities such as trafficking in human beings and drugs, and even terrorism.

The U.S. Currency Education Program explains regarding the American $1 dollar bill that it has raised printing, adding, “Move your finger along the note’s surface to feel the raised printing, which gives genuine Federal Reserve notes their distinctive texture.” Additionally, the bill is one-fourth linen and three-fourths cotton, and contains red and blue security fibers.

In early January, Champaign, Illinois police investigated reports of counterfeit currency being used. Lt. Nathan Rath stated in a news release, “To help authenticate U.S. currency, hold a bill up to a light and look for a watermark of the face image of the bill. Both images should match. Also, by looking at the bill through a light, it will reveal a thin vertical stripe containing text of the bill’s denomination.”

The U.S. Department of the Treasury instructs:

If you suspect a counterfeit note or have information about counterfeiting activity, please report it immediately to the U.S. Secret Service, or to your local police. For your personal safety. . . PLEASE:

Do not put yourself in danger. Do not return the bill to the passer. Delay the passer with some excuse, if possible. Observe the passer’s description – and their companions’ descriptions – and write down their vehicle license plate numbers if you can. Contact your local police department OR call your local U.S. Secret Service Office. Write your initials and date in the white border area of the suspected counterfeit note. DO NOT handle the counterfeit note. Place it inside a protective cover, a plastic bag, or envelope to protect it until you place it in the hands of an IDENTIFIED Secret Service Agent. Surrender the note or coin ONLY to a properly identified police officer or a Secret Service Special Agent, or mail it to your nearest U.S. Secret Service field office.