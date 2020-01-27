President Trump responded to a reported leak of details of a book by his former national security advisor Ambassador John Bolton published Sunday night by The New York Times in an effort to influence the Senate to call Bolton as a witness in the impeachment trial of Trump.

The Times report is based on descriptions of the book by anonymous sources, not an actual copy of the manuscript. The leak has Bolton accusing Trump of telling him he wanted to hold aid to Ukraine until they agreed to investigate the Bidens and Democrats. Bolton’s attorney said he submitted the book on December 30 to the National Security Council at the White House for review and clearance of any security information. A Bolton spokeswoman also issued a statement that Bolton only provided a copy to the White House and did not leak the book. Neither one confirmed content of The Times report.

On Monday morning Democrat Adam Schiff accused President Trump of wanting to cheat in the 2020 election.

Rep. Adam Schiff: You certainly can’t have a meaningful trial without witnesses and certainly can’t have one without John Bolton. I’m pleased that the senators are reconsidering, some that had I think questions about the utility witness testimony they appear to be reconsidering and I think that’s very positive. Because this witness has such relevant information to shed on the most egregious of all of the charges in the articles of impeachment. And that is that the President of the United States withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid from an ally at war to help secure that nation’s help to cheat in the next election.

