In November Hunter Biden was called into court on a child support lawsuit he had with stripper Lunden Roberts.

Roberts had a child with 28-year-old Lunden Roberts after meeting her at a DC strip joint where she worked as a stripper.

During court proceedings Hunter Biden claimed in a sworn statement that he is currently in debt, unemployed with no monthly income.

This past weekend Hunter was seen out in Los Angeles with his new wife in their new Porsche.

Buck Sexton wonders if a Trump son would get the same pass from the liberal media?

dunno guys, but feels like if Trump had a son driving around in a new Porsche while pretending he didn’t have money for child support for a baby he lied about fathering with a stripper, the media in general might make a bigger deal of it https://t.co/zGBdFo5jdZ — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 27, 2020

Hunter may be broke but he’s driving a new porsche with his pregnant wife in Los Angeles.

On Monday Hunter Biden settled with his stripper girlfriend and mother of his baby daughter.

Hunter made his money in pay-for-play schemes with his father Joe Biden.

The Washington Times reported:

Hunter Biden has reached an out-of-court settlement in a child support dispute with an Arkansas woman, attorneys for both sides told a local newspaper Monday. The agreement was struck just two days before Mr. Biden, the son of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden, was scheduled for a mandatory court appearance to explain why he shouldn’t face contempt charges. Mr. Biden had been fighting the paternity suit filed by Lunden Alexis Roberts since the spring. He was set to appear in court Wednesday to determine whether he should be held in contempt for failing to turn over tax and other financial records.

