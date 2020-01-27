President Trump’s team has been stymied and unable to respond to Democrat claims and corruption in court. They were unable to respond to Mueller’s Russia Hoax and now the Dem’s Ukrainian Hoax. Finally the Trump team has opportunity on the Senate Floor to make its case and FOX News cuts to Juan Williams and the Five. The rest of the media won’t show it either.
Please watch the Senate Hearings here at Rightside Broadcasting:
Click on video or see link HERE.
