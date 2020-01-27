One – Honest – Democrat

Former Harvard Law Professor, author and Democrat, Alan Dershowitz, testified on Monday in defense of President Donald Trump in the US Senate Impeachment Trial.

During his presentation Dershowitz obliterated the liberal House Managers for their flimsy case against President Trump.

During his talk he addressed the weekend allegations by John Bolton, a former senior official in the Trump Administration.

Bolton reportedly claims in his new book that President Trump told him he would not release US aid to Ukraine until they investigated Joe and Hunter Biden and their pay-for-play schemes with Burisma Holdings.

Dershowitz deflated the Democrat Party’s latest great hope to take down President Trump.

Alan Dershowtiz: It follows, it follows from this that any president would have done what the Times reported about the contact of the Bolton manuscript. That would not constitute an impeachable offense. Let me repeat, nothing in the Bolton revelations even if true would rise to the level of an abuse of power or an impeachable offense.

