BUNGLING BBC news bosses reported on basketball superstar Kobe Bryant’s tragic death – by using footage of LeBron James by mistake.

The News At 10’s top story was about Bryant‘s fatal helicopter crash, which also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The BBC report featured footage of LeBron James in action

Basketball fans pointed out the mistake should never have happened

However, while detailing Kobe’s record-breaking achievements, the report showed highlights of fellow Lakers ace LeBron – who broke down when he heard the news – in action.

The pair are the biggest stars of NBA in the last 20 years both earning mega-fortunes on and off the court.

Not surprisingly the glaring error hasn’t gone down well with fans.

One tweeted: “Can’t believe BBC News just played clips of Lebron James during the Kobe Bryant report…”

Another added: “Dear BBC News, you appear to have inserted clips of LeBron James into your tribute package for Kobe Bryant for no apparent reason …”

One fan wrote: “BBC have managed to show two clips of LeBron James during Kobe’s obituary. Absolutely appalling.”

Firefighters at the scene of today’s horror chopper crashCredit: AP:Associated Press

The sporting rivals and friends face off in 2016Credit: USA Today Sports

While Mark Austin added: “Dear @BBCNews… that was LeBron James in your Ten o’clock News piece not Kobe Bryant.”

And Rav posted: “I feel sorry for the producer who dug the pictures out, but WHY WHY WHY.”

Others pointed out there was one big clue why the player on the clip wasn’t Kobe.

The CustardTV wrote: “How on earth does that happen!! His shirt says ‘James’ that should be your first clue folks!”

A BBC spokesman said: “In tonight’s coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant on BBC News at Ten we mistakenly used pictures of LeBron James in one section of the report.

“We apologise for this human error which fell below our usual standards on the programme.”

LeBron this week surpassed Kobe to become the NBA’s third-highest scorer of all time in the LA Lakers’ 108-91 defeat by the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 35-year-old scored 29 points to move to 33,655 career points, 12 more than former Lakers star Bryant.

“I’m happy just to be in any conversation with Kobe Bryant,” said James afterwards.

LeBron James in tears as he exits the Los Angeles Lakers team plane following the news of Kobe Bryant’s death