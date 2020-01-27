The Supreme Court decided to allow the Trump administration to move forward with a new policy to place higher financial requirements on legal immigrants and the Democrats aren’t happy about it.

As an earlier report at TheBlaze noted:

In a 5-4 ruling along ideological lines Monday, the nation’s highest court cleared the way for the Trump administration to begin enforcing the so-called “public charge” rule while its merits are argued in lower courts, CBS News reports. Under the rule, federal officials will now have more authority to deny entry to the U.S. or legal status to people who the government determines will likely rely on public assistance. The rule updated current regulations, which determined whether or not an applicant would become a public charge based on their presumed need for cash benefits. Now, in addition to that, the criteria for determining whether or not an applicant will become a public charge will be based on non-cash benefits, as well, such as housing assistance and food stamps.

Alex Jacquez, a senior policy adviser for the presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), called the news “disgusting. Not only is Bernie going to rescind this on day one in office, we’re going to repeal the ‘public charge’ statute entirely.”

Similarly, Sanders criticized the policy with a Monday tweet saying, “We must reverse these Trump programs which are designed to demonize and hurt those who are the most vulnerable of all.”

Proponents of the administration policy have pointed out that it is meant to determine whether or not a prospective immigrant to the United States is likely to rely on taxpayer funded welfare programs or be able to support themselves financially.

“For over a century, the public charge ground of inadmissibility has been part of our nation’s immigration laws,” then-USCIS acting Director Ken Cuccinelli said in a statement when the updated policy was announced in August. “Throughout our history, self-sufficiency has been a core tenet of the American dream.”

Detractors, however, just see it as a cruel effort to restrict access to the United States.

Other Democratic presidential candidates voiced their frustration at the Supreme Court’s decision on Monday.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg criticized the court’s decision Monday, tweeting, “Immigration is central to the American story,” and “This isn’t just wrong — it’s hurting America’s future.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called the policy “simply another way for the Trump administration to attack immigrants, particularly those with disabilities.”

In addition to the 2020 candidates, the American Civil Liberties Union also criticized the policy in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling, saying that it “enshrines the false stereotype that people with disabilities do not contribute to our society” and “must be stopped.”

The Department of Homeland Security traces “public charge” immigration policies back to the late 1800s and points out that the current policy stems on laws passed and signed during the Clinton administration.