Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg took a shot at Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., saying recently that the senator wants to “turn America into a kibbutz,” the Washington Examiner reports.

“Now, I know I’m not the only Jewish candidate running for president. But I am the only one who doesn’t want to turn America into a kibbutz,” Bloomberg, who was New York City mayor for three terms, said at the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center and Tauber Academy Social Hall in Miami on Sunday. A kibbutz is a Hebrew word for an agrarian collective community.

Though Bloomberg did not name Sanders, they are the only two Jewish candidates running for the Democratic nomination, though billionaire Tom Steyer and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., both have a Jewish parent. Sanders volunteered on an Israeli kibbutz in the 1960s.

Bloomberg also called out President Donald Trump in a speech on Sunday over his use of the phrase “real Americans,” which Trump uses to describe his supporters.

“When the President calls his supporters ‘real Americans’ — an echo of the language that nativists, anti-Semites, and the KKK used for many decades, he undermines our fundamental national values,” the former mayor said, according to CNN. “When he is silent — and even supportive, through his words and tweets — as racist groups spread hate, he puts the public safety of our communities at risk. And when he promotes conspiracy theories that are built on lies and prejudice, we must remember: Anti-Semitism is the original conspiracy theory. And a world in which a president traffics in conspiracy theories is a world in which Jews are not safe.”