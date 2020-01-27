Former national security adviser John BoltonJohn BoltonTrump denies telling Bolton Ukraine aid was tied to investigations Former senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Title, release date revealed for Bolton memoir MORE is adding fresh uncertainty to President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump denies telling Bolton Ukraine aid was tied to investigations Former senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Title, release date revealed for Bolton memoir MORE’s impeachment trial.

Bolton’s accusation, made in a forthcoming memoir, that Trump tied $391 million in aid to Ukraine to the country helping with investigations into Democrats — including former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump denies telling Bolton Ukraine aid was tied to investigations Former senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Title, release date revealed for Bolton memoir MORE and his son Hunter Biden — ricocheted across the Capitol.

Democrats quickly characterized the allegation as a “thunderbolt,” a “bombshell” and “gut check time” for Republicans, arguing that it underscored the need for additional witnesses and documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans, caught flat-footed, struggled to get on the same page, as some GOP lawmakers indicated Bolton’s allegation strengthened the need for witnesses, while others argued the memoir offered nothing that would change the outcome of the impeachment trial.

Asked if GOP senators had been in touch with the White House, Senate Republican Whip John Thune John Randolph ThuneGOP senator says idea that Ukraine interfered in US election is ‘not a conspiracy theory’ No. 2 GOP leader eyes Wednesday of next week for possible votes on witnesses Restlessness, light rule-breaking and milk spotted on Senate floor as impeachment trial rolls on MORE (S.D.) told reporters that “my impression is that this sort of caught everybody by surprise.”

“Maybe you guys did because you’re writing the stories, but, no, we did not know it was coming,” he added.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial Trump defense team signals focus on Schiff Trump legal team offers brisk opening defense of president MORE (R-S.C.), facing a flurry of Bolton questions, acknowledged that he had no idea how portions of the manuscript were leaked.

“I have no idea how this happened. I don’t know who leaked this. They say they didn’t do it,” he added.

Bolton’s allegation is a significant curveball in Trump’s impeachment trial. GOP leadership and top aides had appeared increasingly confident they would be able to squash a vote, expected to take place on Friday, to open the door to calling new witnesses and compelling the administration to hand over documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats would need four Republicans to side with them in order to call a witness. They’ve requested four, including Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyFormer senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Bolton lawyer slams ‘corrupted’ White House review process after book leak Democrats step up pressure over witnesses after Bolton bombshell MORE.

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyDemocrats step up pressure over witnesses after Bolton bombshell Kaine: GOP senators should ‘at least’ treat Trump trial with seriousness of traffic court Des Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee MORE (R-Utah) set off alarm bells for Republicans when he told reporters that he thought it was “increasingly likely” that other members of his caucus would support hearing from Bolton. He threw in the caveat that he hadn’t spoken to his GOP colleagues.

“My thoughts about how we may all react are personal,” he said.

His statement earned him a public roasting by new Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerDoug Collins on potential 2020 Senate run: I’m not ‘ruling it out’ Loeffler plans to spend million on Georgia Senate campaign Atlanta’s WNBA owner won’t run for Georgia Senate seat MORE (R-Ga.), who previously donated to a 2012 pro-Romney super PAC. She accused the Utah senator of trying to “appease the left.”

But Romney was quickly backed up by Collins, who said in a statement that she thought Bolton’s allegations “strengthen the case” for witnesses. Collins reiterated that she will wait until after opening arguments and questions from both sides before she makes a decision but said she is “likely” to support calling witnesses.

Sens. Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderDemocrats step up pressure over witnesses after Bolton bombshell Schumer: Trump’s team made case for new witnesses ‘even stronger’ The Hill’s Morning Report — Dems detail case to remove Trump for abuse of power MORE (R-Tenn.) and Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiDemocrats step up pressure over witnesses after Bolton bombshell Impeachment manager dismisses concerns Schiff alienated key Republican votes: ‘This isn’t about any one person’ Kaine: GOP senators should ‘at least’ treat Trump trial with seriousness of traffic court MORE (R-Alaska), two other potential swing votes, were tight-lipped as they made their way through crowds of reporters.

“Well, I read it. I’ve said before I was curious what Ambassador Bolton might have to say, and I’m still curious,” Murkowski said Monday when asked by The Hill about her reaction to a New York Times story about Bolton’s forthcoming memoir.

She then paused to tell a reporter in front of her, “OK, you guys are going to have to move.”

A rotating cast of Republican senators was spotted going into McConnell’s office ahead of the start of the trial on Monday as the caucus grappled with how to handle Bolton. In addition to normal members of leadership such as Thune and Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntMeadows says Trump told him he didn’t threaten senators on impeachment vote Democrats feel political momentum swinging to them on impeachment Trump team to present case for about two hours on Saturday MORE (R-Mo.), Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Mike Braun Michael BraunSunday shows – Spotlight shifts to Trump tweet, Senate trial witnesses GOP senator says impeachment trial will ‘hopefully’ serve as warning to Trump, future presidents Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial MORE (R-Ind.), part of a group that’s taken over messaging for the caucus during the trial, were spotted heading into the leaders office.

Monday, the start of the second week of the trial, had been expected to be focused on Trump’s legal team, which is making its defense of Trump after a short two-hour preview on Saturday.

Instead, senators, House managers and Trump allies found themselves besieged with Bolton questions, underscoring how completely he had taken over the debate in the Capitol.

“What it’s done is taken an already hot topic and added some fuel to the fire,” said Braun. “I’m not going to deny it’s going to change the decibel level and probably the intensity at which we go about talking about witnesses.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if the Times story had changed her thinking, Sen. Deb Fischer Debra (Deb) Strobel FischerThe Hill’s Morning Report — Impeachment unknowns await returning lawmakers Pressure builds over impeachment impasse in Senate Trump faces pivotal year with Russia on arms control MORE (R-Neb.) noted that the former administration official could release a statement if he had something to say because “it doesn’t take a subpoena to put out a statement.”

When asked a similar question less than half an hour later, Fischer quipped, “Do you guys have memos on the same question to ask all the time? Just curious.”

A group of House Republicans advising Trump’s defense team got a similar reception. As they repeatedly sought to talk about the House managers and their impeachment case, the House GOP members were hit with question after question about Bolton.

“I would just say someone telling The New York Times what John Bolton’s draft manuscript supposedly says doesn’t change the key facts,” said Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanJordan says he thinks trial will be over by next week Cheney’s decision not to run for Senate sparks Speaker chatter The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump trial begins with clash over rules MORE (R-Ohio).

As multiple reporters yelled their questions at the group, Rep. Mike Johnson James (Mike) Michael JohnsonThe Hill’s Morning Report – Trump trial begins with clash over rules White House appoints GOP House members to advise Trump’s impeachment team Five lingering questions as impeachment heads to Senate MORE (R-La.) responded, “Everyone just needs to take a deep breath.”

Democrats lapped up the renewed attention on the witness fight, using the Bolton frenzy to turn the spotlight back on Republicans.

ADVERTISEMENT

When a reporter tried to ask a nonwitness question during a Senate Democratic press conference, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerBolton book alleges Trump tied Ukraine aid freeze to Biden investigations: NYT Trump legal team offers brisk opening defense of president Impeachment has been a dud for Democrats MORE (D-N.Y.) joked, “Only for a moment.”

The frenzy is only likely to grow as the Senate heads toward a witness vote at the end of the week.

Sen. John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.) walked away from reporters as they tried to quiz him on Bolton but not before dispensing some of his well-known folksy advice: Calm down.

“Given the fact … that my Democratic friends have accused the president of just about everything except abandoning his children to wolves or hating little warm puppies, I’m not surprised that we’re having these last-minute leaks,” Kennedy said.

He added that “we’re about halfway through the trial. I think everybody ought to pop a Zoloft, take their meds.”