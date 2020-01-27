The Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of Trump and allowed his administration to implement a “public charge” immigration restriction in a 5-4 vote.

Justices Thomas and Gorsuch critiqued the nationwide injunctions.

The Supreme Court lifted nationwide injunctions imposed by a NY judge.

Supreme Court has lifted nationwide injunction that judge in NY imposed. Other nationwide injunctions had already been lifted on appeal. But a ruling by a judge that imposed an injunction in Illinois only remains in effect, as I understand it

Reuters reported:

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the go-ahead on Monday for one of President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies, allowing his administration to implement a rule denying legal permanent residency to certain immigrants deemed likely to require government assistance in the future.

The justices, on a 5-4 vote, granted the administration’s request to lift a lower court’s injunction that had blocked the so-called public charge policy, which has been criticized by immigrant rights advocates as a “wealth test” that would disproportionately keep out non-white immigrants.

The court’s five conservative justices, including Chief Justice John Roberts, carried the day. The court’s four liberal justices said they would have denied the administration’s request to put the injunction on hold. The action was announced even as Roberts sat as the presiding officer in Trump’s impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.