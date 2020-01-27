A US military plane was shot down by the Taliban on Monday over Ghazni, in eastern Afghanistan, killing all on board including high ranking CIA officers: Taliban statement.

83 people were on the flight.

BREAKING: Taliban says it shot down plane carrying high ranking U.S. military personnelhttps://t.co/MXFRYAtXeU — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) January 27, 2020

There is video from the wreckage.

🔴 First video of a US Air Force plane crash in the Ghazni in Afghanistan. This is a US Army Bombardier E-11. pic.twitter.com/IhCySx4qDU — air plus news (english) (@airplusnews_EN) January 27, 2020

#AFGHANISTAN: video of downed plane appears to be of US Air Force E-11A communications aircraft — Project Z (@projzeitgeist) January 27, 2020

