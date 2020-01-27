https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/breaking-taliban-takes-credit-for-shooting-down-us-plane-in-afghanistan-with-83-on-board-including-cia-officers/

A US military plane was shot down by the Taliban on Monday over Ghazni, in eastern Afghanistan, killing all on board including high ranking CIA officers: Taliban statement.

83 people were on the flight.

There is video from the wreckage.

The post BREAKING: Taliban Takes Credit for Shooting Down US Plane in Afghanistan with 83 On Board — Including CIA Officers appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...