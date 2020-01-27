Northern California homeowners were upset to discover that they have to pay $300 each for the cleanup of trash and waste from a homeless camp that had been cleared away, the Washington Examiner reported on Monday.

Since part of the camp was on the property line of Walsh Property Management, which oversees the homeowners association of a subdivision of 75 houses, Walsh was responsible for the $20,000 bill, even though it was Alameda County that cleared out the homeless encampment.

One of the homeowners, Cece Adams, expressed the frustration of those in the neighborhood, saying that either the county or Walsh should have to pay the bill because the association should have been responsible to know the property lines and the county should have informed Walsh of the problem at a much earlier stage, when the cleanup costs would been much less.

Another homeowner, Augie Bau, pointed out to KTVU that residents had no way of knowing about the encampment, which was located in a heavily wooded ravine beneath their subdivision, explaining that “it’s not like it’s on our property and we could see somebody camping out here and we could do something.”

There are 28,200 people experiencing homelessness in the San Francisco Bay Area, making it the third largest such population in the United States after only New York City and Los Angeles, The Sacramento Bee reported

California has a homeless population of 129,972, as of 2018, according to the latest figures.