Hubei Province in China and its capital Wuhan are being barricaded in by the government attempting to prevent any travel in and out of the province. Is this enough or an overreaction?

The above photo shows workers building a wall to prevent vehicles in and out of a small town in the province. Below are some photos out of Hubei:

An individual attempting to stop traffic in and out of a Hubei town above. More barriers built in another location below:

An individual with a make shift gas mask in Hubei:

A tree in Hong Kong with pockets similar to the ‘red pockets’ passed around during the Chinese New Year this week in China:

A lion dance in Hong Kong with participants wearing masks below. These hospital masks are now all sold out in Hong Kong:

Women below playing mahjong in masks:

Video of the government placing barriers in Hubei Province:

The situation in Hubei Province China and Wuhan is concerning. Most people are staying at home. The citizens in the local communities may be better off than those in the big cities because these people have food, such as rice, that is grown in their own fields.

What is concerning are the actions that the China government is taking. Is China overreacting or does the Chinese government know more than is being shared with the public?

