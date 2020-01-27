President Trump’s defense went scorched earth on the Biden crime family on Monday on day two of the Senate impeachment trial.

Pam Bondi and Eric Herschmann both exposed Hunter Biden and his pay-to-play schemes in Ukraine and China.

Ms. Bondi clearly and concisely showed how Hunter Biden was sitting on the board of a very corrupt Ukrainian natural gas company whilst his father then-Vice President Joe Biden was tasked with handling Ukrainian relations.

The Senators got to see for the first time all of the bank statements proving Hunter Biden was paid over $3 million in a 17-month time span for sitting on the board of Burisma, despite having zero experience in oil and gas.

Mr. Herschmann said on Monday there has never been an investigation into the Biden-Burisma scandal.

Biden, who has the cover of the fake news media responded to Trump’s lawyers and said it’s all a debunked conspiracy theory peddled by Breitbart News.

PERGRAM: Biden spox Andrew Bates on assertions made about Bidens in Senate trial: “We didn’t realize that Breitbart was expanding into Ted Talk knockoffs. Here on Planet Earth, the conspiracy theory that Bondi repeated has been conclusively refuted. The New York Times calls it ‘debunked’”

Biden spox Andrew Bates on assertions made about Bidens in Senate trial: “We didn’t realize that Breitbart was expanding into Ted Talk knockoffs. Here on Planet Earth, the conspiracy theory that Bondi repeated has been conclusively refuted. The New York Times calls it ‘debunked’” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 28, 2020

Joe Biden is also on camera bragging about threatening to withhold $1 billion in aid from Ukraine unless they fired Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Burisma Holdings.

“Well son of a bitch! He got fired,” Biden said bragging during a 2018 speech to the Council on Foreign Relations.

WATCH:

Fake news networks, all regulated by the FCC, covered for the Democrats and protected 2020 Democrat front runner Joe Biden on Monday.

The three largest networks, ABC, CBS and NBC blacked out Bondi’s damning presentation exposing the Biden crime family.

The post ‘Conspiracy Theory Peddled by Breitbart’ – Biden Spox Responds to Public Drubbing by Trump’s Attorneys at Senate Trial on Biden-Ukraine Corruption appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.