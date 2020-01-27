

Guhad Hashi is Ilhan Omar’s enforcer. The top of his Facebook page shows him with Omar at her campaign kickoff event last week. Superimposed on his photo with Omar is a picture of him counseling silence (photo at right). That’s his job for Omar.

Beginning at 5:18 a.m. yesterday morning Hashi unleashed a torrent of threatening and vulgar abuse against David Steinberg. David, you see, has declined to follow Hashi’s counsel of silence. In the tweets below David comments on the action so far. If Hashi has any thought of deleting his posts, he should know that we have them archived. Indeed, we do.

The local press has more or less closed its eyes for Omar. As we used to say back in the day, however, the whole world is watching.

BIG Ilhan Omar update: Last week, I reported two big items from @IlhanMN’s 2020 kickoff event: 1. Her manager defends the Baltimore riots, wants “less MLK”. 2. Her alleged 2016 “enforcer,” an ex-con (triple stabbing), was at the event. He has been threatening me since.

(1/x) — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 27, 2020