During a Monday interview with CNN as part of its impeachment coverage, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) addressed The New York Times reporting a draft of a book by former National Security Advisor John Bolton claims President Donald Trump withheld aid from Ukraine to get the country’s leadership to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Jones stressed the importance of hearing from witnesses who have “firsthand information and knowledge,” adding he thinks “the American people deserve to hear from those witnesses.”

“You know, when you have witnesses who have firsthand information, and knowledge, and they have got documents one way or another, I think you have to hear from those witnesses,” Jones emphasized. “I think the American people deserve to hear from those witnesses. And it only seems appropriate that the Senate of the United States subpoenas those witnesses, get them here. He said he was going to testify. He did not do that in the House. He said he’s willing to testify. Let’s hear him. And importantly, the president gets cross-examination, his lawyers can [cross-examine] — whether it’s true or not.”

