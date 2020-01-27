A House Democrat seeks an investigation into allegations the newly tapped Chief of U.S. Border Patrol Rodney Scott was a member of the infamous Facebook group that posted racist and sexist posts and photos.

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., sought information from the Acting Commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan in a letter Monday.

“According to media reports, Mr. Scott engaged with at least one social media site — the Facebook group ‘I’m 10-15’ — in which CBP personnel communicated vulgar and discriminatory comments,” Thompson wrote.

“I would like to understand the extent to which Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reviewed and assessed Mr. Scott’s engagement with social media sites in which personnel from CBP engaged in racist and hateful dialogue regarding immigrants and members of Congress prior to his selection to lead the U.S. Border Patrol.”

Scott, a 27-year Border Patrol veteran, was selected to the post previously held by Carla Provost, who resigned over criticism of her own membership of that same “I’m 10-15” Facebook group, which had 9,500 members. The 10-15 is the CBP code for “aliens in custody.”

The group came under fire this summer for having posting sexually explicit illustrations of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and insensitive comments about the death of a Guatemalan migrant, 16, who had died at a Border Patrol station.

CBP has fired three agents involved with the group, in addition to Provost’s resignation. Other recommendations of terminations and disciplinary action had been filed after an internal review.

Rep. Thompson is seeking documents related to Scott’s involvement with the group or any disciplinary action taken against him over it, including data on the number of times he logged into the group and viewed content.