Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday exposed the corrupt and nefarious actions by Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and their money laundering scheme with Burisma Holdings.

Pam Bondi opened her testimony by asserting the Democrats mentioned Burisma and Hunter Biden 400 times during their opening arguments last week.

Ms. Bondi clearly and concisely showed how Hunter Biden was sitting on the board of a very corrupt Ukrainian natural gas company whilst his father then-Vice President Joe Biden was tasked with handling Ukrainian relations.

The Senators got to see for the first time all of the bank statements proving Hunter Biden was paid over $3 million in a 17-month time span for sitting on the board of Burisma, despite having zero experience in oil and gas.

Bondi not only exposed the Bidens’ corruption in Ukraine, she also brought up Hunter Biden’s sweetheart deal from the Bank of China after flying with his daddy on Air Force Two to China.

But the three largest networks, ABC, CBS and NBC blacked out Bondi’s damning presentation exposing the Biden crime family.

Fake news networks, all regulated by the FCC, are covering for the Democrats and protecting 2020 Democrat front runner Joe Biden!

In contrast, the same three networks carried impeachment manager Schiff’s live presentations.

BREAKING: All Big 3 networks ABC, CBS, NBC blacked out Trump defense lawyer Pam Bondi’s presentation this afternoon of Ukraine corruption related to Joe Biden, son Hunter Biden & Burisma. In contrast, Big 3 carried Schiff’s p.m. presentations live, preempting regular programming — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 27, 2020

The networks on Monday also gave less air time to Trump’s lawyers in comparison to wall-to-wall live coverage of the Democrats last week.

BLACKOUT: CBS, ABC & NBC–all regulated by the FCC–are NOT giving equal time to covering lawyers arguing in defense of Trump in front of Senate now, as they did last week when they covered Schiff & Dem prosecutors arguing for Trump’s removal in wall-to-wall preemptive coverage — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 27, 2020

The fake news media is truly the enemy of the American people.

