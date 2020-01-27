The FBI is reviewing evidence that U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D- Minn., married her own brother in an immigration-fraud scheme.

The New York Post reported two FBI agents met in mid-October in Minnesota with a concerned party who handed over documents regarding Omar’s 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, according to a source with knowledge of the meeting.

Investigative reporter David Steinberg, who has reported over the last two years compelling evidence that Omar married her brother, reported Jan. 16 that the FBI is among three agencies reviewing the case.

The others are the Department of Education Office of Inspector General and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

BIG Ilhan Omar update: Federal investigators finally seem to be reviewing the overwhelming evidence against @IlhanMN. And at least THREE agencies are considering her case: 1. The @FBI,

2. The DofEd. Inspector General,

3. … And @ICEgov. (1/x) — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 16, 2020

Steinberg wrote that Minnesota state Rep. Steve Drazkowski, a Republican, filed a complaint on the matter with the Minnesota District of the Department of Justice. The DOJ office, led by a Trump appointee, U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald, directed the FBI to review the complaint. An FBI special agent met with Drazkowski and others in mid-October, Steinberg said, to receive a prepared file of evidence and related information. The FBI has taken additional steps since the October meeting, wrote Steinberg.

He said the FBI then shared the information with other agencies.

The Post reported the discussion in the October meeting included concerns that Omar, who immigrated from Somalia, married Elmi, a British citizen rumored to be her brother, so he could obtain a green card and study in the United States.

The Post pointed out that if Omar did marry her brother, she could be found guilty of committing marriage fraud, a felony punishable with a prison sentence of up to five years and a fine of up to $250,000.

The three government agencies declined to confirm any investigations, and Omar’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

She has repeatedly called the allegations “disgusting lies.”

In October, she filed for divorce from husband Ahmed Hirsi after the Post reported she was accused of having an affair with a consultant her campaign hired, Tim Mynett. Mynett’s wife, Beth, made the accusation in a divorce complaint.

Hirsi, the father of Omar’s three children, remarried just 37 days after their divorce was finalized in November.

Records show Omar and Hirsi were engaged in 2002 and united in a Muslim ceremony but never were legally married. They had two children then “split” in 2008. The next year, Omar married Elmi.

Allegations that Elmi is Omar’s brother emerged in 2016 in a since-deleted post to the Somali Spot message board by a user named AbdiJohnson. Power Line blogger Scott Johnson reported the claim, which later was repeated by President Trump, the Post said.

Omar and Elmi split in 2011, and Omar returned to Hirsi, and their third child was born in 2012.

However, Omar divorce Elmi until 2017.

DailyMail.com reported the findings from the FBI will be shared with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Department of Education.”

DailyMail.com reported key dates: Omar married Hirsi in 2002 in a religious ceremony. They separated in 2008 but there was no legal divorce. She married Elmi in 2009. They all lived together while Elmi enrolled at North Dakota State.

Then in 2011, Omar says she and Elmi split up and he went back to the U.K. She returned to Hirsi, and a third child was born.

In 2013, Elmi started working in London and Omar divorced him in 2017, then married Hirsi. In 2019, they separated and there were reports of her relationship with married aide Tim Mynett.

Then Mynett’s wife divorced him, citing his relationship with Omar.

As WND reported, Steinberg, Power Line’s Johnson and investigative reporter Preya Samsundar have published over the past three years substantial evidence that Omar married her brother to defraud U.S. immigration and perjured herself eight times in her divorce statement.

A Minnesota state agency has fined her for filing joint tax returns with Hirsi while she was legally married to Elmi.

‘The evidence is overwhelming’

In July, WND reported the watchdog group Judicial Watch filed a House Ethics complaint against Omar calling for a congressional investigation of allegations of perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, state and federal tax fraud and federal student loan fraud.

Also, Judicial Watch announced it hand-delivered the ethics complaint to the House chairman of the Office of Congressional Ethics, David Skaggs, calling for a full investigation.

“The evidence is overwhelming Rep. Omar may have violated the law and House rules,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton in July. “The House of Representatives must urgently investigate and resolve the serious allegations of wrongdoing by Rep. Omar.”

WND also reported the local daily newspaper that has provided enthusiastic coverage of Omar, the Minneapolis Star Tribune, says the congresswoman has been uncooperative with attempts to resolve the accusation.

The findings of Steinberg, Samsundar and Johnson, Judicial Watch said, are “supported by information gathered from public records, social media postings, genealogy databases, computer forensic analysis, unaltered digital photographs, discussions between the investigative reporters and the subjects of the investigation themselves, and information supplied by confidential sources within the Somali-American community.”

In her application for divorce in 2017, she swore under penalty of perjury, among that, other things, she had had no contact with Elmi after June 2011 and didn’t know where to find him.

However, evidence, including now deleted social media posts, compiled by Steinberg and others indicates she not only had contact with Elmi but also met with him.

The apparent immigration fraud scheme, Judicial Watch said, also may have helped Elmi obtain federally backed student loans for his attendance at North Dakota State University.

The State of Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board already has determined that Omar violated state campaign finance laws for improper use of campaign funds. She was forced to reimburse her campaign thousands of dollars.

More significantly, Judicial Watch said, the board discovered she filed joint tax returns with Hirsi in 2014 and 2015 while she was legally married to Ahmed Elmi.

In court filings, Mynett’s now ex-wife said he had told her that he was in love with the Minnesota congresswoman. She said the marriage collapsed when he announced he was “romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar.”