Heartbreaking photos show Kobe Bryant coaching his daughter Gianna’s basketball team Saturday at Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif. — a day before they died together on their way to the same facility.

The 41-year-old retired Los Angeles Lakers star started the day Saturday on the mezzanine level, but made his way courtside to coach the Mamba Lady Mavericks in their first two games of the Mamba Cup Series.

“He had a clipboard, he was drawing up plays and talking to [the players],” said one person who was there.

“He was a little bit animated at times, but it was in a very positive way.”

The photos obtained by The Post show Bryant in a black sweatshirt and hat emblazoned with an “M” for Mamba, actively engaging with the team.

In one poignant frame, he is interacting with Gianna in the first game of the tournament, looking down at her as she motions up to him with her right arm raised.

In the same game, Gianna was captured at the free-throw line.

Another photo, shot during the team’s second game Saturday, shows Bryant huddled with the five-member squad during a timeout.

Throughout the day, he “had really good energy with his daughter,” a witness said. He was “just teaching a lot and took a few extra timeouts to explain things to the kids.”

The Lady Mavericks were defeated by a team from Texas in their first game, but won the second game.

