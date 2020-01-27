https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/fireworks-on-fox-angry-chris-wallace-lectures-katie-pavlich-get-your-facts-straight-video/

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace lit into Fox contributor Katie Pavlich during a panel discussion Monday, angrily lecturing Pavlich to “get your facts straight!” The conflict came in a discussion about potential witness testimony at the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump set to resume Monday, comparing the Clinton impeachment with Trump’s. Moderator Bret Baier told Wallace to “tone it down”.

Video clips posted online as of this writing do not include the comments Wallace was criticizing Pavlich for, but they capture the fireworks.

UPDATE: Longer version includes Pavlich comments Wallace criticized her for.

Former Fox News Channel host Eric Bolling cheered Pavlich on against Wallace, “Watching @KatiePavlich dunking on
@FoxNewsSunday Chris Wallace..So good that someone finally stands up to the “Fox in the Hen House” liberal Chris.”

