

David Kris

New FOIA docs reveal David Kris, the anti-Trump Obama-era DOJ official assigned to oversee FISA reforms was sending WaPo op-ed drafts attacking Nunes’s FISA memo to fellow DOJ members asking for edits and clearance.

“Hello [redacted], I have been asked by WaPo to write an op-ed on the forthcoming FISA memo from Chairman Nunes,” David Kris wrote ONE DAY BEFORE Nunes released his two-page FISA memo outlining FISA abuse and the FBI’s targeting of Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“If you get stuck on anything particular in the draft, I will be happy to cut or modify,” David Kris wrote to Tashina Gauhar, the #2 DOJ official under then-DAG Rod Rosenstein.

There’s more…

David Kris also called Nunes a “chairman who appears to have gone rogue.”

“I worry that the Nunes memo will benefit from a combination of legal ignorance, the FBI’s reluctance to compromise intelligence sources as necessary to correct the memo’s “material omissions,” and — most significantly — a continued presumption of integrity and good faith, rooted in the paradigm of intelligcence under law that has prevailed for 40 years, in an Intelligence Committee chairman who appears to have gone rogue.” – Kris wrote to the DOJ’s Tashina Gauhar.

David Kris is a corrupt, unelected bureaucrat who wishes to impose his agenda onto the American public.

New FOIA docs: David Kris – recently appointed by the FISA Court to review FISA abuse – was clearing his op-eds attacking the Nunes memo with DOJ’s NSD (and Rosenstein’s #2) Kris: “I will be happy to cut or modify” the op-ed at your request. pic.twitter.com/s1bAX4ira8 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 27, 2020

Judge Boasberg recently announced in an order that he appointed Obama-era national security leader at the DOJ David S. Kris as amicus counsel to review the reforms the FBI will be making to its FISA application process.

This order was in response to the FBI abusing the FISA process after it obtained a total of four FISA warrants on Carter Page.

David Kris is an anti-Trump activist who wrote several articles at “Lawfareblog” lying about Rep. Devin Nunes and President Trump.

David Kris also fired off a tweetstorm where he defended the illegal spying on Trump’s campaign and called the Deep State coup a ‘conspiracy theory.’

GOP Reps. Jim Jordan (OH) and Mark Meadows (NC) recently sent a letter to Judge Boasberg demanding answers about David Kris’s appointment to oversee FISA reforms.

In a letter obtained by The Gateway Pundit, the GOP Congressmen stated that “if the FISC’s goal is to hold the FBI accountable for its serious misconduct, Mr. Kris does not appear to be an objective — or likely effective — amicus curiae for several reasons.”

Meadows and Jordan gave Judge Boasberg until January 30th to provide the information they requested.

