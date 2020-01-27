The Fox News Channel bailed on covering the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump Monday night, presenting viewers with an interview with former Senator Barbara Boxer (D-CA) on The Story with Martha MacCallum instead of the defense presentations by former Independent Counsel Robert Ray and later renowned liberal lawyer Alan Dershowitz. The arguments were shown live by MSNBC, CNN, OANN and C-SPAN, but not Fox, the main preferred channel of Trump supporters.

Fox interviews Barbara Boxer instead of airing Trump defense.

Image of Fox News Channel around 7:45 p.m. EST shows a banner instructing viewers looking for the impeachment trial defense of President Trump to look online instead as the network airs a commercial next to a mute box of the trial.

It is a decision that was noted by many.

Breitbart reporter Joel Pollak, “I’m watching the #ImpeachmentTrial on @MSNBC because @FoxNews, for some reason, has former liberal Democrat Senator Barbara Boxer on to discuss her views instead of hearing @realDonaldTrump’s own lawyer defend the votes of 63 million Americans”

“But you can’t hear it on @FoxNews Mr. President. They chose to interview Barbara Boxer instead of allowing us to hear Robert Ray defend you! Sad move on their part. Several had to watch on C-Span and believe it or not @MSNBC”

“For the first time I’m watching CNN, since 2016. WTH @FoxNews!”

Not everyone disagreed with Fox. This Trump supporter watched:

Also, in an apparent ‘if you can’t beat ’em, join’em decision’ the Trump campaign had Lara Trump appear on Fox during the presentation by Dershowitz.

Earlier in the day Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace angrily lectured Katie Pavlich during a discussion on impeachment trial witnesses, telling Pavlich to, “Get your facts straight!” It is part of a pattern of Fox alienating its conservative viewer base that has made Fox the top rated cable news network for years.

Fox continued ignoring the Trump defense presentation with the follow-up airing of Tucker Carlson at 8 p.m. EST, who promised viewers the network would cut in if anything important happened. Carlson closed an interview with Trump defense team member Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) as Dershowitz was defending the President by calling it “the nonsense ongoing in the Senate.”

