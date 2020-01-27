“Katie, what you’re saying just isn’t true. The fact is that the whistleblower information was given to the inspector general, who gave it to the Justice Department. The Justice Department decided not to investigate, and that is why it went to the House,” Wallace said.

“So to say that in the Clinton investigation that these people were interviewed by the House, one, they weren’t, and to say it wasn’t done by the Justice … it wasn’t done by the Justice Department, because the Justice Department refused to carry out the investigation. Get your facts straight!” Wallace said.

“OK, OK, let’s tone it down,” Baier injected.

“OK, Let’s talk about some of the facts here, Chris,” Pavlich responded. “The point is that all the information that the grand jury and the Clinton investigation, all of the witnesses the House wanted to call, that the Justice Department called in the Clinton case, were done before the articles were voted on and put over to the Senate.” “That is not what has happened here. The House voted on incomplete information and gave it to the Senate, and now they are saying the Senate should call additional witnesses who have not been called before, and who were not part of the House evidence,” she said.

“I am simply talking about what senators are saying and they should go with the process,” Pavlich, an opinion contributor for The Hill, said as the conversation ended.

The president’s legal team continued its arguments on Monday under a cloud of controversy after a New York Times story published Sunday provided new revelations about former national security adviser John Bolton’s alleged knowledge of the president’s dealing with Ukraine.