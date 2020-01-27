Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) predicted Sunday that additional Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuses will surface in the coming weeks and months.

The Republican lawmaker’s comments come after the Justice Department revealed last week that at least two of the FISA warrants the FBI secured on Trump campaign associate Carter Page lacked sufficient probable cause — and therefore should have not been issued.

According to Meadows, the evidentiary problems likely extend to each warrant secured against Page.

“Trey Gowdy, John Ratcliffe, Jim Jordan, and I knew — knew the facts of this. We knew that not only that that third and fourth FISA application had problems with it, but we also know that there were real probable cause concerns with the first and second one,” Meadows said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“So, we haven’t seen the end of this,” he predicted.

The implications of the development are important, Meadows went on to explain, because it proves that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who rebutted claims of FISA abuses, is not trustworthy.

“Why does it matter? It matters for this reason: Adam Schiff knew that there were problems with that. He purposely went out and suggested that Devin Nunes was not correct with his analysis, just like he’s purposely going out right now spinning a narrative as it relates to Ukrainian aid being held up for some nefarious purpose,” Meadows said.

For his part, former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), who appeared alongside Meadows, concurred with his former colleague.

“Schiff, [James] Comey, [Andrew] McCabe, the Washington Post, New York Times, Politico, they were all wrong, and those crazy House Republicans turned out to be right after all,” he said.