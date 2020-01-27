Sen. Kelly LoefflerKelly LoefflerDoug Collins on potential 2020 Senate run: I’m not ‘ruling it out’ Loeffler plans to spend million on Georgia Senate campaign Atlanta’s WNBA owner won’t run for Georgia Senate seat MORE (R-Ga.) on Monday lashed out at fellow GOP Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyDemocrats step up pressure over witnesses after Bolton bombshell Kaine: GOP senators should ‘at least’ treat Trump trial with seriousness of traffic court Des Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee MORE (Utah) over his apparent openness to call witnesses as part of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump denies telling Bolton Ukraine aid was tied to investigations Former senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Title, release date revealed for Bolton memoir MORE‘s impeachment trial.

Loeffler — who was just sworn into the Senate earlier this month after being appointed to succeed Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonOvernight Health Care: New drug price hikes set stage for 2020 fight | Conservative group to spend M attacking Pelosi drug plan | Study finds Medicaid expansion improved health in Southern states New Georgia senator takes spot on health committee Loeffler sworn in to Georgia seat MORE (R-Ga.), who was popular among members on both sides of the aisle — tweeted that it was “time to move on” from the impeachment effort.

“Sadly, my colleague [Romney] wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of fame. The circus is over,” Loeffler tweeted.

After 2 weeks, it’s clear that Democrats have no case for impeachment. Sadly, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of fame. The circus is over. It’s time to move on! #gapol — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) January 27, 2020

Officials for Romney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Loeffler, in her tweet, didn’t specify what comment from Romney had sparked the public call out of her colleague, but it comes after Romney reiterated his interest in hearing from former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonTrump denies telling Bolton Ukraine aid was tied to investigations Former senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Title, release date revealed for Bolton memoir MORE on Monday, though he specified that he would make a final decision after opening arguments and questions from senators.

“It’s pretty fair to say John Bolton has relevant testimony,” Romney said. “I think it’s increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton.”

Romney later clarified that his prediction was not based on conversations with senators.

Romney isn’t the only GOP senator who has indicated that he would be open to hearing from witnesses.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiDemocrats step up pressure over witnesses after Bolton bombshell Impeachment manager dismisses concerns Schiff alienated key Republican votes: ‘This isn’t about any one person’ Kaine: GOP senators should ‘at least’ treat Trump trial with seriousness of traffic court MORE (R-Alaska) said on Monday that she is “curious” what Bolton might say, but is waiting until after the initial phase of the trial to make a decision on witnesses.

Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsDemocrats step up pressure over witnesses after Bolton bombshell Impeachment manager dismisses concerns Schiff alienated key Republican votes: ‘This isn’t about any one person’ Kaine: GOP senators should ‘at least’ treat Trump trial with seriousness of traffic court MORE (R-Maine) also said Bolton’s allegations “strengthen the case” for witnesses, but she similarly will wait before she makes a decision.

Loeffler and her husband donated to a pro-Romney super PAC in 2012, according to Open Secrets.

Loeffler is on the ballot in November for the rest of Isakson’s term, which expires in 2022. Her appointment was met with a rocky reception by conservatives. Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsSunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump trial begins with clash over rules This week: Raucous rules fight, opening arguments in impeachment trial MORE (R-Ga.) hasn’t ruled out running against Loeffler.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released earlier this month found that more than 57 percent of Georgia voters didn’t know enough about Loeffler to have a favorable or unfavorable opinion.

Of those who said they had an opinion, 30 percent of Republican voters said they have a favorable opinion, compared to nearly 10 percent who said they have an unfavorable opinion and nearly 60 percent of Republican voters who say they don’t know enough to have an opinion.