“Apparently the White House has it, you can ask for it,” he added.

The report on Bolton’s book has injected new life into the debate within the Senate Republican caucus over calling witnesses.

Democrats need four Republicans to vote with them to successfully open the door to witnesses. After that both sides would be expected to make motions for specific individuals and the Senate would vote on them.

Asked if it changed his calculations, Graham responded “I don’t know yet.”

“The White House said there was no direct evidence of communication, maybe this suggests that one person said there might be. What I’ve said all along is if you’re going to add to the record, we’re going to do it in a balanced way,” he said.