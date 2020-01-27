Dr. Joseph Sakran panicked after hundreds of Twitter users exposed his hate hoax this week so he deleted his fake ‘death threat’ tweets then made up a bizarre story claiming the Fairfax police told him to delete his tweets.

It was all a lie.

A Lieutenant at Fairfax PD verified to The Post Millennial that Dr. Sakran never filed a police report nor did the Fairfax PD ask him to delete his tweet!

MORE UPDATES: Sakran is now claiming Police *asked him* to delete the tweet. A Lieutenant at Fairfax PD, Sakran’s local police, has verified for @TPostMillennial that Sakran did not file a police report, nor did Fairfax PD ask him to delete his tweet.https://t.co/GzIJ89gRwQ — Anna Slatz | အန်နာ (@YesThatAnna) January 27, 2020

On Sunday, TGP reported Joseph Sakran, an anti-gun trauma surgeon posted two photos (now deleted) to his Twitter account claiming a note with a hand pointing a gun and the words “The End is Near” was left on the windshield of his car.

Sakran said he discovered the death threat as he was leaving for work…but observant Twitter users pointed out that the reflection on the windshield shows that his car was parked in his garage when he discovered the note.

“Debated whether to share this, & after a lot of thought here it is,” Sakran said.

“Last week I’m leaving my home for work & I find this paper under my windshield. One does not have to see the rest of the sentence that was covered to understand the intent of this message, a Death Threat,” he added.

The tweets have been deleted, and no, the Fairfax police never asked him to delete his tweets.

The truth is Dr. Sakran cooked up the hoax and after hundreds of Twitter users descended on his account and pointed out the flaws in his fable, he panicked and made up another lie to try to cover up his hoax.

Dr. Sakran is a radical anti-gun activist who works with the most dangerous anti-2nd Amendment groups on Capitol Hill in order to disarm American citizens.

This hate hoax he tried to pull off was to further his radical anti-gun agenda but he got caught lying.

One Twitter user pointed out the wrinkles in the paper proved it was a hoax.

The photo on the right has no wrinkles whereas the photo on the left, does, once the paper was placed under the wiper blade.

How do I know?? Because the wrinkles in the paper. The photo on the right has no wrinkles whereas the photo on the left, does, once the paper was placed under the wiper blade. pic.twitter.com/k0SRpDLqnC — Jess Turner 🇺🇸 (@JessTurnr) January 26, 2020

Watch this informative YouTube video by David West further exposing Dr. Joseph Sakran’s death threat hoax:

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Dr. Sakran for comment and if one is provided we will update this story.

