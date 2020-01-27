Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) released a statement Monday morning about the leak to the New York Times of alleged details in a book manuscript by former Trump national security advisor Ambassador John Bolton that claims President Trump wanted to tie the hold up of aid to Ukraine last year to investigations of the Democrats and Bidens by Ukraine. President Trump has denied the claims in the leak.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), screen image.

Collins posted to Twitter:

From the beginning, I’ve said that in fairness to both parties the decision on whether or not to call witnesses should be made after both the House managers and the President’s attorneys have had the opportunity to present their cases. I’ve always said that I was likely to vote to call witnesses, just as I did in the 1999 Clinton trial. The reports about John Bolton’s book strengthen the case for witnesses and have prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues.

My statement on Bolton developments. pic.twitter.com/3M59J7suts — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) January 27, 2020

The Senate trial is set to reconvene Monday at 1 p.m. EST with the President’s attorneys conducting the second day of the President’s defense. Votes on witnesses and additional evidence were tabled until after the first phase of the trial ended, presumably by the end of this week.

Bolton’s book went on sale for pre-orders on Amazon Sunday night shortly after the New York Times article was published.

